MNM Theatre Company Announces 2022 – 2023 Season

Have theatre, will travel! MNM Theatre Company will perform in two Palm Beach County venues during the 2022-2023 season.

The award-winning company's first production of the season, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, will run at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton, and Disenchanted will have its South Florida premiere in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. A third production, scheduled to run at the Willow Theatre in April 2023 will be announced within the next few weeks.

"We are very excited about our upcoming season," says MNM Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director and CEO, Marcie Gorman. "The shows we have chosen are fun, funny, and very clever, and we know they will appeal to audiences of all ages. And our new venue, the Willow Theatre, is a lovely space - intimate and inviting, and we are looking forward to bringing MNM to a brand-new South County audience. And we're so pleased to be heading back to the Kravis Center as well."

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical that has charmed audiences across the country, features an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter - one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will run at the Willow Theatre from December 2nd - 18th.

Disenchanted will make its South Florida debut at the Kravis Center from May 9th - 28th, 2023: "Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in this 'musical comedy for grownups' that's anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know. These royal renegades will toss off their tiaras to bring their hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical to the Rinker Playhouse - and fairy tales will never be the same!"

All three 2022-2023 MNM Theatre Company productions will be directed by Jonathan Van Dyke.