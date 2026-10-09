MARY POPPINS to Open at Entr'Acte Theatrix's New Lake Worth Venue
Mary Poppins will open on November 13th and run through November 22nd.
Entr'Acte Theatrix has performed in venues up and down Palm Beach County for many years – from The Studio at Mizner Park, to the Willow Theatre, to the Crest Theatre at Old School Square and the Kravis Center, to the PGA Arts Center and the William G Skaff Center. Now, the theatre company has finally found a permanent home of their own.
The company will take up residence once again in Lake Worth at 805 Lucerne Avenue and their first production, Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins - The Broadway Musical will open there on November 13th and run through November 22nd.
Entr'Acte Theatrix is an off-shoot of Vicki Halmos' Original Theatre company, Palm Beach Principal Players, which was launched at the Creative Stage on Lucerne Avenue in 1999, so Entr'Acte has now come full circle and is back in Lake Worth. The company was developed to give young actors and theatre makers a chance to experience theatrical life – onstage and backstage. As the youngsters aged out, but wanted to continue, Entr'Acte evolved.
Based on the beloved books by P.L. Travers, the story focuses on young Jane and Michael Banks, who have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she teaches the entire Banks family how to value each other again.
The production, directed by Carlo Sabusap, will feature Carly Graefe as Mary Poppins, and Elijah Rey as Bert. Arabella Kostecki and Thalia Rodriguez are Jane and Michael Banks, and Greg Halmos and Jennifer Pedraza will take on the roles of George and Winnifred Banks.
Other cast members include Sarah Glass as Katie Nana, Annie, and Ensemble, Nik Rosa as Robertson Ay and Neleus, Devra Seidel as Mrs. Brill and Mrs. Corry, Heidi Salonia as Mrs. Andrews and The Bird Woman, Ennalls Berl as The Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom, Alex Gomez as The Police Man, Mr. Von Hussler, and Ensemble, Luis Acosta as The Park Keeper, Mr. Northbrook, and Ensemble, and Alessia Prenda as Mrs. Lark, Valentine, and Ensemble. Shannon Harrell will understudy Mary Poppins.
Along with director Sabusap, the Mary Poppins production crew includes Music Director Aaliyah Hirt, Stage Manager Milo O'Connor, Technical Director Elizabeth Southwell, Sound Technician Noah Rubio, and Costume Coordinator Ennals Berl. The show's producers are Vicki Halmos and Greg Halmos.
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