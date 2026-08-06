MARY POPPINS, Silent Tears Among Shows Set for 2026-2027 Florida Season

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South Florida audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of theatrical productions and live events during the 2026–27 season, including Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical, the acclaimed Holocaust-themed concert Silent Tears – The Last Yiddish Tango, Boca Stage's A Human Being Died That Night, Hy Juter's musical revue To Life – The Grand Finale, and comedian Brad Zimmerman's latest solo show.

ENTR'ACTE THEATRIX

MARY POPPINS – THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

Original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh

A musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film.

November 6–22, 2026

A “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” entertainment is in store for audiences of all ages! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the beloved Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft.

Tickets will be on sale soon.

Performance days and times:

Fridays at 7:30 pm

Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2 pm

Location:

The William G. Skaff Center

500 Spencer Drive

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

For tickets: Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE ART OF HUMANITY

SILENT TEARS – THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO

Bridging Memory & Music

Performed by the Payadora Tango Ensemble

November 12, 2026

This award-winning production includes performances of songs based on poems, testimonies, and writings of women victimized during the Holocaust. The music – composed of Polish tangos that were performed in the 1930s – tells stories of survival, resilience, and terrible loss.

Silent Tears – The Last Yiddish Tango began when Dr. Paula David launched a poetry project to help Holocaust survivors deal with long-term trauma from horrific crimes.

Silent Tears also includes a number of works based on Holocaust survivor Molly Applebaum's diary and memoir, Buried Words. She's now 94 and lives in Toronto. As a child, she was buried underground in a box on a farm in Dabrowa, Poland, with just a small hole to breathe.

Silent Tears won the Weltmusikpreis in Germany, reached #1 on World Music Charts Europe, was Album of the Year at the Folk Music Ontario Awards, and won Producers of the Year at the 2024 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

The program is performed in Yiddish with English supertitles.

There will be a post-performance discussion led by Dr. Robert Watson.

Performance times:

11:30 am

7 pm

Tickets: $36 adults / $10 students

Location:

The Duncan Theatre

4200 South Congress Avenue

Lake Worth, FL 33461

For tickets: The Art of Humanity

BOCA STAGE

A HUMAN BEING DIED THAT NIGHT

By Nicholas Wright

Based on the book by Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela

Directed by Keith Garsson

December 4–20, 2026

Eugene de Kock was a paid White political assassin nicknamed “Prime Evil” for his crimes against anti-apartheid activists. While he was serving his multiple life sentences at Pretoria's C-Max prison, Black psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela went to interview him.

As she attempts to unravel De Kock's psychology, their conversations – and the play – offer a rare, penetrating look at how one of the 20th century's bloodiest regimes came to be and the agonizing path toward healing and compassion.

Performance days and times:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 1 pm

Tickets: $45

Phone: 561-347-3948

Location:

The Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33486

HY JUTER PRESENTS

TO LIFE – THE GRAND FINALE: JEWISH BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD

Written, directed, and hosted by Shari Upbin

Musical direction by Elliot Weiss

January 15–31, 2027

A delightful evening filled with music and song and a wonderful combination of amusing anecdotes and fascinating facts about some of America's most well-known, lauded, and popular Jewish composers and entertainers who created and/or performed in iconic Broadway musicals, Hollywood movies, and popular and pop music – and added immeasurably to the American Songbook.

Featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Barbra Streisand, Jerome Kern, Simon and Garfunkel, and Marvin Hamlisch – just to name a few!

Featuring Kate Delaney, Shelley Keelor, Ben Sandomir, and Shane Tanner.

Performance days and times:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 1 pm

Tickets: $46

Group rate: $42 for six or more tickets purchased in a single transaction

Phone: 567-347-3948

Location:

The Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33486

MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS

MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS

By Brad Zimmerman

January 21, 2027

My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & STILL Not Famous is the continuation of the story of comedian, actor, and raconteur Brad Zimmerman's struggle to fulfill his dream and “make it” as a comedic actor in New York.

One part standup, one part theatrical, and all parts uproarious, Zimmerman celebrates his 10th year on the road with his original show, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy, with this brand-new production – once again detailing his search for success in show business and “the parents who suffered through it.”

Showtimes:

2 pm

7 pm

Tickets: $45–$65

Phone: 1-561-586-6410

Location:

The Lake Worth Playhouse

713 Lake Avenue

Lake Worth, FL 33460

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