Lynn University Launches 2019â€“20 Season

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series will return this fall with two musical shows celebrating pop music and Broadway.

Under the leadership and guidance of McArt, this series will feature seven amazing shows that will delight entertainment fans of all ages in the beautiful Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. Season subscriptions are now available at a 25 percent discount-only $288 for orchestra seats and $262 for mezzanine seating. Individual show tickets for the Live at Lynn Theatre Series are $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine.

Oct. 5-6

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Performing Bee Gees classics all over the world, John Acosta (Barry), Daryll Borges (Robin) and Jeff Celentano (Maurice) recreate the Gibb brothers with a zest for detail that will have the audience discoing in the aisles. Stayin' alive ...

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

Nov. 2-3

McArdle & McKechnie Celebrate Sondheim & Hamlisch

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Two of Broadway's most endearing leading ladies, Andrea McArdle from Annie and Donna McKechnie from A Chorus Line, bring their talent to this celebration of two American composers: Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

The five remaining productions this season of Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series will include:

Jan. 4-5

New York Old Friend

Starring Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift and Nicholas King

Jan. 18-19

GENTRI-The Gentlemen Trio

Feb. 15-16

Reza: Edge of Illusion

Feb. 29-March 1

Music of the Knights

Celebrating Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney

April 4-5

Bollywood Boulevard

Live at Lynn Opening Night Cabaret Receptions

starring legendary singer/pianist Michael Laird

Join Jan McArt and an elite group of sponsors and "first nighters" in the Wold's Christine E. Lynn Salon immediately following the Saturday opening night performances. Hob nob with the performers and have your photo taken with the stars. Seating is very limited, so preference is given to members of the Theatre Arts Guild. To join Jan McArt's Theatre Arts Guild, visit give.lynn.edu/support-artsculture or contact Desiree McKim at +1 561-237-7750.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.





