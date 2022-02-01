Love Boat's Ted Lange and Good Times' BerNadette Stanis Star In New Play In Pompano

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the humorous and insightful stage play Willie & Esther, starring 70s television legends Ted Lange and BerNadette Stanis.

Combining quick-witted dialogue and deeply emotional scenes, James Graham Bronson's story follows two middle-aged African American lovers as they fantasize about robbing a bank. Ted Lange, best known for his role as Isaac on The Love Boat, and BerNadette Stanis, who gained fame as Thelma in the groundbreaking sitcom Good Times, portray the couple for two special performances; Saturday, March 26 at 7pm and Sunday, March 27 at 3pm. Tickets are $45-$75, learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"Willie & Esther premiered in 1987 at the Inner City Cultural Center in Los Angeles and won first place at the Center's first short-play competition, beating out more than 100 other plays from around the U.S.," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Since then, the play has had many successful stagings, including an acclaimed Off-Broadway run. Now, we are thrilled to launch our own production, showcasing the talent of two beloved television stars."

The play centers on a couple who hatch a plan to overcome their troubles by robbing a bank. A frustrated scam artist, Willie, is a warehouse worker scheming to achieve a big break. Meanwhile, Esther endures the drudgery of her beauty parlor job and Willie's endless schemes. Hilarious, touching, and real as a bad day, this play's truth is that sometimes the only way to overcome your troubles is to laugh at them with someone you love.