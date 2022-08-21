Live Performances of Radio Play WHERE OR WHEN? During Bisexual Awareness Week

Lost Girls Theatre and the Incomparable Radio Theater are partnering to produce Where or When? - a brand new audio drama podcast with live performances at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami and ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale during Bisexual Awareness Week. Live performances at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami will happen on September 18 and 17 and performances at ArtServe will happen on September 24 and 25. The podcast launches on the Incomparable podcast network on August 23, with episodes releasing twice a week in the lead up to the live performances.

Co-written by Andie Arthur and David J. Loehr, Where or When? is a story that blends time travel, farce, science fiction, romance, and Miami's unearthed LGBTQ history - or as writer Loehr calls it, "a beach read for your ears."

"What makes two people fall in love? What if a person falls in love with more than one other person at a time? How do they resolve that? These questions were interesting to us even before throwing in the time-travel angle. And what if what is linear to one person is all out of order for the other? These aren't even unique questions, but I think we bring our own sensibilities and idea to them, that's what makes the story interesting. How are we going to answer these questions? You'll have to listen to find out," says Loehr.

Liv and Will are living the "happily ever after." Or so they thought until they met Tess. Once the time agents showed up...well, there's "it's complicated..." and "it's... complicated..."

2022. An archivist is cataloguing the effects of an estate dating back to the Gilded Age. As he delves into the family history, he finds himself drawn to a young woman in 1937 who reminds him of his partner.

1937. A young socialite living at the estate finds herself drawn to the world of the racy nightclub, La Paloma. There, she falls in love with a woman seemingly from another time, a more progressive time.

The more they each learn about one another, the more the time periods collide until they begin to step back and forth into one another's times and places. That's when agents from the far future step in...to straighten things out? Or eliminate the paradox entirely? Some things that happened for the first time seem to be happening again. But who will end up with whom? And where or when?

The audio drama is directed by Katherine Siegel, with original music by River Cusine and Brette-Raia Curah. Live performances will feature original artwork projections by Natalie Jackson. It is assistant produced by Zoë Darragh Garnett.

The cast includes Jordon Armstrong, Tracey Barrow-Shoenblatt, Thiana Berrick, Alicia Cruz, Marcos Fuentes, Janine Johnson, Murphy Hayes, Juno Hopson, TJ Pursley, and Sarah Siegel.

The Where or When? production team is pre-dominantly LGBTQ, with representation from across the spectrum, including bisexual, trans, asexual, and non-binary artists.

"Besides the fact that it's a fun and touching romp through time, I love that this production is normalizing multiple queer identities in one project. Making them a natural part of the world. So often in media, we're presented with programming where all queer identities are represented by only one or two as if people in the LGBTQIA+ community are rarities. The truth is we're not and historically speaking never were. Queer identity comes in so many varieties and the bigotry and microaggressions faced by those multitudes of identities need to be addressed by in media. It's good to see those identities intersecting and existing in a community with each other," says director Katherine Siegel.

Tickets for the live performances of Where or When? are $15 to $25, with the higher-level ticket giving patrons access to bonus material and swag. They can be purchased at www.lostgirlstheatre.com. The podcast version can be found starting on August 23 at www.theincomparable.com.

Where or When? is made possible with the with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. Where or When? is also sponsored by CultureForce and E. Robert Dunn's science fiction series Echelon's End.

Lost Girls Theatre is a South Florida based theatre company with a mission to create a sense of wonder through theatrical storytelling. www.lostgirlstheatre.com

The Incomparable Radio Theater a series of original radio shows inspired by the golden era of 1940s radio but written from a 21st century perspective, produced by The Incomparable podcast network.