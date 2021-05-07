Latin Grammy Award Winner Tony Succar Performs In Pompano Beach

The Pompano Beach Arts Virtual Music Series continues to bring powerhouse performances by award-winning artists to global audiences via their livestream events.

On May 15, 2021 at 8pm Latin Grammy Award winner, Tony Succar takes the stage for a high-energy show, demonstrating his innovative percussion skills while showcasing a mix of Latin-influenced arrangements of classic jazz and pop numbers as well as original material. The show will be hosted by famed flutist Nestor Torres.

Tony Succar's DNA is imbued with rhythm and cadence, growing up in a family of talented musicians, he has gained acclaim as an innovative percussionist and instrumentalist. He has two Latin Grammy Awards for Best Salsa Album and Best Producer, and is renowned for creating compositions that emphasize a combination of syncopation, harmonic curiosity, rhythmic uniformity and tasteful melodies.

Succar has worked with artists including Arturo Sandoval, Nestor Torres, Ed Calle, Tito Nieves, La India, Obie Bermudez, Jennifer Peña, and Tito Puente Jr. Growing up in Miami - a multi-cultural "Melting Pot" - molded him into a versatile musician, prompting him to make the most of his prodigious talent.

Tickets are $15 and the show can be viewed for two weeks, learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org/programs/music-series and Ticketmaster.com.