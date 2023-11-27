Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trent Soyster - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 13%

Irma Becker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 11%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 11%

Imran Hylton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 10%

Anastasiya Peralaika - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 5%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 5%

Tiffany Hosch - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 5%

Ana Montoya - CABARET - Loxen Productions 4%

Ashley Rubin - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Shannon Mullins - FOOTLOOSE - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Victoria Smith - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

Ron Hutchins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Oren Korenblum - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Sarah Crane - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Del Marrero - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Marcos Santana - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Manny Castro Jr. - KIMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

Alex Jorth - THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Patrick Fitzwater - WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Ronnie larson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 2%

Gentry George - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 1%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Lipe Arena - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 1%

Denis Jones - OLIVER! - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Peña - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

Rick Peña - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 9%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 9%

Lorena Lopez - THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 7%

Rick Peña - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 7%

Beth Fath - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 6%

Beth Fath - CABARET - Loxen Productions 6%

Penny Williams - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 5%

Luciana Caplan - SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 5%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 4%

Angelina Esposito - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Main Street Players 4%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 4%

Amanda Ortega - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Keesha Morisma - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 3%

Jen Caprio - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Koré Coffey - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Dario Almiron - EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Erin Proctor - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Ellis Tillman - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Ellis Tillman - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Gema Valdes - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 1%

Luciana Caplan - MATILDA - LCA Company 1%

Christopher Vergara - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 1%

Ellis Tillman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Giancarlo rodaz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 9%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Stuart Meltzer - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 7%

Christine Barclay - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 6%

Patrick Fitzwater - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 6%

Damaris Lopez Canales - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Benjamin Leon IV - CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

Francesca Toledo - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 5%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

Ronnie Larsen - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 4%

David Arisco - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Fitzwater - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Luciana Caplan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

richard weinstock - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Miguel Sahid - DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

David Arisco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Mo Zhou - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 1%

Jonathan Van Dyke - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MNM Theatre Company 1%

Jeffrey Marc Buchman - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 23%

Robin Braun - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 15%

Victoria Collado - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 9%

J.C. Gutierrez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 6%

Sefanja Galon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 5%

Carey Brianna Hart - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 5%

David Arisco - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Stuart Meltzer - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 4%

Carly Heller - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

David Arisco - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Danielle Trzcinski - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 2%

Margaret M. Ledford - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - City Theatre 2%

Brandon Urrutia - THE RACE OF THE ARK TATTOO - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 2%

Miguel Sahid - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Jeremy Quinn - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 1%

Michael Vadnal - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 1%

Alexander Martinez - DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 1%

Andre Gainey - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Miguel Sahid - KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 1%

Gabriel Bonilla - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 1%

Belinda Be Boyd - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 1%

Miguel Sahid - DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 1%



Best Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 9%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 7%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 4%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 4%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 3%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 2%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 2%

GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 2%

TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 28%

clifford spulock - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 12%

Daniel Couppe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 9%

Emma Berry and Mary Reed - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE Project 6%

Angelina Esposito - SWEAT - Main Street Players 5%

Ozzie Quintana - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 4%

Eric Nelson - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Thomas Shorrock - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Cory Pattak - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Preston Bircher - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Michael Graham - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

Rick Fisher - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 3%

Mark Demeter - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Charisma Jolly - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Christopher Wynter - JUCIE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Leo Urbina - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Kirk Bookman - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 2%

Preston Bircher - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 2%

Michael Graham - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Eric Nelson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Christopher Wynter - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 0%

Preston Bircher - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Day - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 11%

Caryl Fantel - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

David Taustine - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 8%

Tony Seepersad - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Nicole Odreman - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 6%

Michael Ursua - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 6%

Eden Marte, J’Von Brown and King Friday - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 5%

Ryan Crout - CABARET - Manuel Artime Theatre 5%

Ryan Crout - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Manuel Artime Theatre 5%

Michael Day - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE PROJECT 4%

Bobby Peaco - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 4%

Luiza Prochet - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Michael Day - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Andres Lasaga - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 2%

Nick Guerrero - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Daniel Andai - WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 2%

Eric Alsford - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Michael Ursua - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%

Andrew Sotomayor - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

Michael Ching - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 1%

Gregory Buchalter - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 1%

Nick Guerrero - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Bobby Peaco - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

DISNEY’ THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

CABARET - Loxen Productions 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 4%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatremi 2%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

ANYTHING GOES - The Wick Theater and Costume Museum 1%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 1%

MARGARITAVILLE - Actor’s Playhouse at the Miracle Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 14%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 11%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 10%

THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - Sandrell River Theatre 8%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 7%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 7%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%

COUPLES THERAPY - The Delray Beach Playhouse 6%

THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 5%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 5%

ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects 4%

EXILIOS - Main Street Players 4%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Camila Romero - CABARET - Loxen Productions 6%

Gabriella Giardina - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 5%

Chantal Bonitto - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Giorgio Garcia - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 5%

Frank Montoto - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 5%

Nancy Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Miami Acting Company 5%

Josslyn Shaw - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 5%

Henry Thrasher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 4%

Irene Gonzalez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 4%

Nick Anastasia - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Allyson Rosenblum - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Angie Radosh - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Mickey White - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Gabi Gonzalez - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 3%

Luis Otamendi - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - MoonAmie 2%

Nevena Aurelius - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Christina Carlucci - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Sydney Atherton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Michael Materdomini - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MNM Theatre Company 2%

Colleen Pagano - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Nick Anastasia - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 2%

Sergio Tamayo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Melissa Whitworth - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%

Ben Sandomir - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Samuel Cadieux - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Randy Coleman - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 15%

Aaron Bravo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 12%

Diana Garle - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 8%

Trey Harrell - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 5%

Jessica Sanford - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Nancy Andrade - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

Gabriell Salgado - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 4%

Jerrell Brown - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 4%

Jamall Lynch - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 4%

Celine Hakoun - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 3%

Warren Welds - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Gabriell Salgado - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami new drama 3%

Tristan Predmore - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

Lindsey Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Noelle Nicholas - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Beverly Blanchette - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

Carla Zackson Heller - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 2%

Garrett Colon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 2%

Melvin Huffnagle - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Salomon Barrós - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Aaron Bravo - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 1%

Douglas Olivo - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 1%

Sam Zilberstein - THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 1%

Michael McKenzie - PROOF - Actors Playhouse 1%

Stefano Galeb - JEREMIAH - SAH Blue Box 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 20%

THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 18%

NATIVE GARDENS - GableStage 8%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 4%

SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

XOXOLOLA - LakehosueRanchDotPNG 3%

SYLVIA - Act of Davie 3%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 2%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm beach dramaworks 2%

TWO TRAINS RUNNING - M Ensemble 2%

EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 2%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 1%

DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 1%

GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

¿DONDE METISTE A PAPÁ? - MicrotheatreMiami 1%

PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 31%

BARBER OF SEVILLE - Florida Grand Opera 30%

GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 21%

EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 17%

John E Blessed - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 13%

kelly tighe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

Frankie Navarro - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 10%

Gene Seyffer - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Melquisedel Dominguez - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Amanda Sparhawk - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Cindi Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Women of Wilton 3%

Tyler Regaldo - THE RACE FOR THE ARK TATTOO - LalehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Adam Koch - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Christopher Harrington - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Cindi Taylor - GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Sean McClelland - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Cindi Taylor - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Indy Sulliero - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

John E Blessed - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 2%

sydney lynne - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Brandon Newton - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

John E Blessed - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Indy Sulliero - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Jodi Dellaventura - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Larry Buzzeo - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 1%

Cindi Taylor - PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaelea Murphy - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 17%

Eric Green - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 13%

Matt Corey - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 9%

Eric Green - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Dennis manning - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 6%

Scott Stauffer - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 4%

Alex Tarradell - SWEAT - Main Street Players 4%

Christian Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Shaun Mitchell - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Shaun Mitchell - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Shaun Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Paul Steinsland - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

David Hart - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 3%

Bill Heller - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 2%

Rachel Hall - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 2%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Panos Mitos - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Matt Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Daniel Febres - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE project 2%

Maleeha Naseer - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Roger Arnold - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 2%

Brandon Urrutia - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Toddra Brunson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 17%

Mikhael Mendoza - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 8%

Jorge Amador - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Alexandra Van Hasselt - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%

Annette Rodriguez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 5%

Emily Tarallo - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 4%

Hallie Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 4%

Kareema Khouri - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Francine Birns - CABARET - Loxen Productions 3%

Daniel Sanchez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 3%

Lito Becerra - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 3%

Nate Colton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Alexandra Kathryn Dow - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Jack Rodman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Irene Gonzalez - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Marina Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Avi Hoffman - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 2%

Justin Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 2%

Anna Cappelli - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Ryan Crout - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Suzanne Dunn - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Kat Gold - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 1%

Cindy Pearce - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Lito Becerra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 1%

Matthew Korinko - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Daniel Llaca - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 9%

Lito Becerra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 8%

Frank Montoto - SWEAT - Main Street Players 8%

Daniel Sanchez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 7%

Gian Di Marsico - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 6%

Wayne LeGette - GRAND HORIZONS - Boca Stage 4%

Gabriell Salgado - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 4%

Mikayla Martinez-Hobbs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 4%

Julio Cesar Otero - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 3%

Allyson Rosenblum - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 3%

Beverly Blanchette - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 3%

Stephanie White - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

sean william davis - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Jean Hyppolite - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Gabriel Perez - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Larry Chidsey - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 2%

Samuel Krogh - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Daniel Sanchez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

Warren Welds - SWEAT - Main Street Players 2%

Keith C. Wade - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Linda Chu - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Cameron Holder - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 1%

Kevin Veloz - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 1%

Lucy Lopez - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Salomon - SOLSTICIO - SAH Blue Box 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 22%

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 10%

RENT - Area Stage Company 10%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Mini Mirage Theater 9%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 6%

STUART LITTLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 3%

STONE SOUP - The Broward Center for the Performing Arts 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

JUNIE B. JONES - Actors Playhouse 2%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 2%

EXTRA EXTRA - Seminole Theater 1%

