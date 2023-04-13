Last OLD TOWN UNTAPPED of the Season is Set For Next Month

On Friday, May 5, 2023, Old Town Untapped closes out the season with high energy party music by Shane Duncan Band, ready to keep you dancing until you drop! If you stop by Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA), you can meet this month's featured artist in residence, multi-medium visual artist Manzi Liu, and view her work, which is inspired by the beauty of human culture, historical objects, and nature. Attend the opening reception for a visual art exhibition featuring original works by Christian Feneck entitled Borrowed Light. Enjoy craft beer and delicious food and explore the many vendors selling unique and artistic merchandise. Old Town Untapped takes place 6 - 10 pm and is free for all ages to attend. The popular street festival happens in the heart of Downtown Pompano, near Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Live Music: Shane Duncan Band

S.D.B. is based out of South Florida and has an extensive playlist of hits, including Top 40, dance, disco, pop, rock, country, and a little bit of Latinx music! This unique blend of top musicians and powerhouse vocalists have a combined 25 years of performing experience. This band is guaranteed to get you up and moving and was voted "Best Band on a Barge in the Seminole Hard Rock WinterFest Boat Parade in 2018." These talented performers have shared the stage with Luke Bryan, Sugar Hill Gang, C&C Music Factory and Collective Soul, in addition to performing countless weddings, and many private and public events across the country and abroad.

BaCA AiR Featured Artist: Manzi Liu

Lui brings an international flair to her paintings having studied and practiced art in her native China, and later in France and the US. Fascinated with Asian culture, ancient mythology, and her inner world of dreams and memories, her paintings often incorporate these themes and blend styles of Surrealism and Expressionism. During her residency, Liu plans to create a large-scale project of several paintings, entitled The Sign, which will feature feminine figures with Chinese cultural elements. This project will honor Chinese women who are constrained by their culture and society's bondage in different eras and will explore the women's varying responses to their circumstances.

Exhibition Opening Reception at BaCA | Borrowed Light by Christian Feneck

The artist explores the relationship of vision and the understanding of space by using architectural perspective conventions in combination with a layered series of translucent color fields. Feneck skillfully creates movement and depth by forming layered compositions with widely varied spatial conditions. Through May 24, 2023.