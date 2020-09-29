Lake Worth Playhouse To Reopen Stonzek Studio

The theatre will open on Friday night Oct 9th.

The Lake Worth Playhouse will take up the century old tradition of showing movies on a big silver screen with popcorn on the floor. The venue will offer those who miss tradition some of the newest and best cinema work by filmmakers from South Florida and around the globe.

The theatre will open on Friday night Oct 9th at 6 pm with JOSE a Venice Festival award winning and audience favorite story by Li Cheng. An ethno-fiction hybrid telling the moving coming of age tale of gay love blossoming in violent, repressive Guatemala.

Eight screenings later, they close the Festival with a 4 pm showing of several local movies on Oct 11th. In between there is a host of comedies, shorts, documentaries, music videos and features for every taste along with director Q&A's both live and Zoom.

All current health safety precautions will be observed. The audience is restricted to 30 persons, all will have their temperature checked at the entrance and must wear masks in the theater. The house will be sanitized between shows.

As seating is limited and you can buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/ldub/

