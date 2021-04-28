LASTING IMPRESSIONS World Premiere Announced at Arscht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Princeton Entertainment Group will present the world premiere of LASTING IMPRESSIONS, a towering, experiential installation of sight and sound that transports guests into more than 100 of the world's most recognizable masterpiece paintings.

Making its world debut May 19 - June 16 at the Arsht Center, this fully immersive experience uses one-of-a-kind 3D/LED technology, massive 75-footwide screens, music, and lighting to create an experience like no other. Guests will marvel as impressionist paintings leap off the screens coming to life all around them as holographic and Unreal Engine technology is utilized for the first time to showcase classic works in a new light.

Created by an award-winning team and featuring patented one-of-a-kind 3D/LED technology, advanced 12K resolution and 125 feet of screens with more than 10 million pixels and 1 billion color combinations, LASTING IMPRESSIONS is the next generation of immersive multi-media technology. From the moment they step onto the Arsht Center's 18,000 square foot stage, guests of all ages become part of the experience, walking into the masterpieces and being enveloped by the Impressionist world created by Monet, Degas, Van Gogh, Renoir, Cézanne, Seurat and more.

Using lightweight 3D glasses, which also fit comfortably over current eyewear, guests will sit with Renoir's luncheon guests, dance with Degas' ballerinas, float over Monet's water lilies, soar into Van Gogh's starry night, spend Sunday in the park with George and move among the famous characters on Seurat's Isle of La Grande Jatte. And more than just a feast for the eyes, LASTING IMPRESSIONS is a delight for the ears as well with the masterworks of Debussy, Ravel and other composers, as well as French standards by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri perfectly timed to the art as it comes to life on stage. In addition, portable seating will allow everyone to enjoy the experience in comfort.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS is a one-hour, timed-entry experience that is perfect for all ages. Safely distanced, limited-capacity presentations are available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning May 19.

Standard tickets are $54.60* and VIP tickets are $99.75* which include preferred seating locations and exclusive merchandise. Tickets can be purchased now at arshtcenter.org or by calling the Arsht Center box office at (305) 949-6722.