Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative Gives Local Students Access to Broadway Shows

Students from Pace Center for Girls attended performances at the Kravis Center,.

Dec. 12, 2023

Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative Gives Local Students Access to Broadway Shows

In conjunction with the opening night of "Mean Girls," the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts welcomed youth from Pace Center for Girls to experience the Broadway sensation as part of its innovative education and community engagement program, the Kravis On Broadway (KOB) Youth Initiative, sponsored by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Aligned with six captivating Kravis On Broadway productions-"Mean Girls," "Beetlejuice," "Tina," "Six," "Hamilton," and "Kite Runner"-the initiative aims to captivate and involve young people in the world of musical theater.

"Underlining our commitment to nurturing the arts, the Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative continues to provide ongoing opportunities for youth in Palm Beach County to connect with the performing arts through live performances, interactive workshops and artist discussions," said Tracy C. Butler, Kravis Center Director of Education. "Providing performing arts experiences to young minds is crucial in fostering creativity and building empathy."

Beyond the spotlight on "Mean Girls," the KOB Youth Initiative is poised to share extended engagement opportunities with young individuals throughout the county during the 2024 season. Upcoming KOB productions - "Beetlejuice," "Tina," "Six," "Hamilton," and "Kite Runner" - will each connect with diverse youth groups, fostering a love for the arts and enriching the lives of Palm Beach County students. The participating groups this year are Pace Center for Girls, Gulfstream Goodwill, Unlimited Dance, Delta Gems, Urban League NULITES and Palm Beach State College Lake Worth Campus.

"We take great pride in the ongoing collaboration with the Kravis Center, serving as the sponsor of the Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative and making a meaningful impact in the community," said Jeff Miller, Executive Director and Banker, J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "Our J.P. Morgan employees, who served as ambassadors, found the experience exceptionally gratifying and we look forward to continuing this partnership in support of live theater and extending valuable arts opportunities to students in Palm Beach County."

As part of each engaging experience, youth participate in a pre-performance workshop led by a local teaching artist and a virtual post-performance discussion led by a cast member. The pre-performance workshops introduce the participants to the content and themes of each production and include an arts activity. Cathy Olsen, a local teaching artist, spearheaded the first workshop which featured a facilitated discussion and movement activity in connection with "Mean Girls." Students in attendance also received an item of show merchandise to commemorate the experience.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by being an economic catalyst and providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit www.kravis.org.

For more information about the Kravis Center and the Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative, please visit www.kravis.org/education-community.

