Kravis Center’s Artsmart Lunch & Learn to Return With Artists in Dance, Design and Photography

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present its ArtSmart Lunch & Learn Series in 2027, featuring three programs that offer an inside look at the worlds of dance, design and photography. Held in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion, the signature series gives audiences an opportunity to hear from accomplished artists and creative leaders over lunch.

The series begins on January 6 with 'Through the Lens of a Dancer: Steven Caras - A Memoir,' featuring dancer and photographer Steven Caras in conversation with Terry Duffy, group publisher of Palm Beach Media Group. Caras will reflect on his life and work through the dual perspectives of a performer and photographer. On February 17, Tihany Design's Alessia Genova will join The Breakers President Tricia Taylor for 'Inside Extraordinary Spaces.' The discussion will offer a behind-the-scenes look at exceptional interiors and the vision that transforms them into memorable destinations. The final program, 'Stories of Style and Society,' will take place March 22, with photographer Nick Mele in conversation with Daphne Oz. They will examine the people, places and moments Mele has documented through his lens.

Tickets for Lunch & Learn presentations are $135 and include a catered lunch provided by Kravis Events by Lessing's. Reserved tables of 10 are available for $1,350, with a limit of one table per order. Seating is general admission and each event begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets for the ArtSmart Lunch & Learn Series go on sale October 9 and can be purchased now.

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