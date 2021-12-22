Kravis Center Announces 22 Shows for January

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will kick off the new year with 22 spectacular shows, concerts, and events in January. Tickets are now available for purchase either online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

January 1 at 8 pm (Saturday)



Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

Timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss springs to vibrant life in a joyful spectacle featuring singers, dancers, and full orchestra. Energetic, lighthearted, and romantic, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert is a celebration of every exciting opportunity the New Year has to offer.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

January 2 at 8 pm (Sunday)



Renée Fleming, Soprano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

+ Handel / "Calm Thou My Soul" from Alexander Balus

+ Handel / "Endless Pleasure" from Semele

+ Fauré/ Les Berceaux, Op. 23 No. 1

+ Fauré / Au bord de l'eau, Op. 8 No. 1

+ Massenet / "O messager de dieu" from Thaïs

+ Grieg / Sechs Lieder, Op. 48

+ Korngold / "Marietta's Lied" from Die tote Stadt

+ Leoncavallo / "Musette svaria sulla bocca viva" from La bohème

+ Cilea / "lo so l'umile ancella from Adriana Lecouvreur

+ Schneider / Selections from Winter Morning Walks

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

January 4 & 18, February 1 & 15, March 1 & 15



Tuesdays from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm

Advanced Technique

Instructor: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

This course of six sessions of 2 hours each is by invitation only. It is for dedicated writers who have worked with Julie Gilbert in establishing voice, technique, style, work habits, projects and durability. This is for the writer who has decided upon the 'writing life.' We will be working on one prompt and one project per writer.

Virtual

Registration $525





January 5-9 (Wednesday through Sunday)



+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical

(Kravis On Broadway)

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including Love to Love You Baby, Bad Girls and Hot Stuff, this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $33

January 6 at 1:30 pm (Thursday)

Kickstart Your Writing Ability

Lecturer: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

An experience for the curious and adventurous, Kickstart is for those about to take the exciting leap into writing. Learn how to release the writer within and how to unlock your very own muse with Julie Gilbert. Bring a pencil.

Virtual

Tickets $30





January 8-9 (Saturday and Sunday)



+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

+ Sunday at 7:30 pm

Eisenhower Dance Detroit

Performs F-E-E-L

(PEAK)

Experience an evening of exhilarating dance including works by Artistic Director, Stephanie Pizzo and international choreographer, Edgar Zendejas, with the second half of the program including the distinctive and uplifting music of Motown classics.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $40

January 10 - February 14



Mondays from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

Writers' Launch

Instructor: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Writers' Launch is just that-a pad from which to raise written expression. Within every person there are unspoken thoughts and memories, there is buried treasure. This course is designed to alchemize this unexpressed bounty into a discipline of form, content, technique and style, resulting in a story. The focus and goal of this is toward a fictional story.

Virtual

Registration $325





January 11 at 7:30 pm (Tuesday)

Gabriel Martins, Cello

Geneva Lewis, Violin

A South Florida Debut

(Young Artists Classical Series)

Gabriel Martins, who began playing cello when he was just 5 years-old, is the winner of the 2020 Sphinx Competition and the 2020 Concert Artists Guild/Young Classical Artists Trust Grand Prize. He has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in venues across the world, including Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and many more. Geneva Lewis, made her solo debut at age 11 and has gone on to perform with orchestras around the world. She's the winner of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition performing with Gabriel Martins.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $35

January 12 at 11 am (Wednesday)



The Doo Wop Project

(Adults at Leisure Series)

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets $39

January 13 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)



An Evening with Jimmy Webb

Grammy award-winning songwriter Jimmy Webb has topped the charts

from pop to disco with interpretations from Glen Campbell, Art Garfunkel, Linda Ronstadt and covers by Guns N' Roses, Josh Groban and more. His most famous songs, MacArthur Park, Wichita Lineman and Worst That Could Happen remain timeless. Join him as he performs fan favorites and reveals the stories behind his hits that date back to his first songwriting gig at Motown.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $49





January 13 at 8 pm (Thursday)



Ledisi Sings Nina

Ledisi Sings Nina is a beautifully orchestrated mixture of classical, jazz and rhythm & blues with a riveting narrative of the musical bond between an artist from one era influenced by a legend from the past. Ledisi revisits

her roots in jazz while performing her classics reimagined with strings and

big band horns while honoring one of her greatest inspirations, the great Nina Simone.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29





January 14-15 (Friday and Saturday)

+ Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli

Mel and Ella Swing!

A Celebration of Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald

Renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. Mel and Ella Swing! includes beloved favorites from the Great American Songbook and swinging standards from the world of jazz.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $35

January 15 at 2 pm (Saturday)



Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Jader Bignamini, Musical Director

Joshua Roman, Cello

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)

+ Montgomery / Banner

+ Dvořák / Cello Concerto in B minor

+ Smetana / The Moldau

+ Florence Price / Symphony No. 3 in C minor

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

January 16 at 8 pm (Sunday)



Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide. With vocals by China Forbes, who has performed at venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall and Red Rocks, this little orchestra crosses the genres of classical, classical pop, Latin and jazz.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

January 17 at 8 pm (Monday)



Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Jader Bignamini, Musical Director

Joshua Roman, Cello

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

+ Montgomery / Banner

+ Dvořák / Cello Concerto in B minor

+ Brahms / Symphony No. 2 in D Major

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

January 18 at 8 pm (Tuesday)



The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra Big Band

with Michael Feinstein

Big Band Broadway

Michael Feinstein and the Kravis Center Big Band present beloved Broadway songs in swingin' rhythm and rhyme! From West Side Story and Guys and Dolls to City of Angels and Beautiful. With lyrics by Gershwin and Styne, Kander and Ebb, Sondheim and Elton John, Everything's Coming Up Roses in this unforgettable performance.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

January 19 at 8 pm (Wednesday)



Michael Bolton

He's sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide and continues to charm audiences with his soulful vocals and evocative ballads. Experience Michael Bolton as he performs some of his greatest hits.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

January 20 at 8 pm (Thursday)



PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

Be here for the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner, brimming

with Tina hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s & '90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, plus band,

brass section, backing vocalists and dancers, making this the definitive tribute and a fabulous night out!

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

January 21-22 (Friday and Saturday)

+ Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 1:30 pm

Aquila Theatre

Macbeth

A powerful commentary on unchecked ambition and power, Macbeth, is one of Shakespeare's most influential contributions to world literature. The play, read by millions each year, offers timeless lessons about motivation and human nature. Aquila Theatre breathes new life and vigorous dramatic fire into this wickedly famous work in this live production.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $45





January 23 at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Aquila Theatre

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby, written in 1924 is a deeply moving and honest portrayal of class, racism, and prejudice in American society. F. Scott Fitzgerald painted a vivid picture of how the quest for the American dream in the absence of true equality can lead to devastating effects. Aquila Theatre brings a brand new theatrical adaptation of the iconic story to the stage that speaks to how it resonates within our current culture.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $45





January 23 at 2 pm (Sunday)



The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)

+ Mozart / Symphony No. 36 "Linz"

+ Tchaikovsky / Symphony No. 4

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

January 24 at 11:30 am (Monday)



Lunch & Learn:

Affairs of The State: An Irreverent History of Presidential Mistresses and Misbehavior

with Dr. Robert Watson

(A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event)

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

The presidents have been studied by countless scholars and we know all about them and their lives, or do we? This talk pulls back the curtain (and the sheets) to take a fun look at the history of shenanigans among our early presidents. We know that senior advisors and certainly mothers have shaped these men, so how did childhood sweethearts and "the other woman" shape not only our leaders but American history?

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets $100

Note: Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.

January 25-27 (Tuesday through Thursday)



+ Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30 pm

Malpaso Dance Company

An Associate Company of Joyce Theater Productions

(PEAK)

One of the world's most sought-after Cuban dance companies, Malpaso presents the works of top international choreographers as well as new talent in Cuban choreography. Experience their energy and passion in this extraordinary performance.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $40

January 28 at 1:30 pm (Friday)



Lecture Series:

Repeat Wives: Second, Third, and Counting

Lecturer: Susan Shapiro Barash (a.k.a. Susannah Marren)

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

In twenty-first century unions 'repeat wives' take on many versions (trophy wives, companionate wives, passionate wives) of the role. The challenges that factor into how these relationships play out can prove complex. These include financial issues, the ghost of the previous wife, stepchildren (of any age), and in-laws. Susan Shapiro Barash, author of The Nine Phases of

Marriage, will discuss her study, the complications that arise and the rewards of marriage and remarriage. Attendees will receive a signed copy of the book.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $25

January 29 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)



Our Song, Our Story

The New Generation of Black Voices

with Musical Direction by Damien Sneed

(PEAK)

Our Story, Our Song is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals. Raehann Bryce-Davis and Brandie Inez Sutton are accompanied by a string quartet and Damien Sneed on piano. This will be an evening of memorable and beautiful music as they pay homage to Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman, who have paved the way for them and other African-American opera singers.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $39

January 31 at 11 am (Monday)



Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

(Adults at Leisure Series)

Formed in 1999 and having performed more than 800 concert events worldwide, Rumours pays tribute to the iconic Fleetwood Mac. Fleetwood fans-get ready to rock as these artists recreate the signature harmonies, stage presence, wardrobe and more to bring your favorite hits to life in this incomparable tribute.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets $39

