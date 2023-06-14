José Martí Comes to Life in the U.S Premiere of HIERRO in Miami Next Month

José Julián Martí Pérez was a 19th century Cuban nationalist, poet, philosopher, essayist, journalist, translator, professor, and publisher, who is considered a Cuban national hero because of his role in the liberation of his country from Spain. While claimed by both the Left and the Right, his story instead as a full human being, and not a saint or a martyr, is told in the play Hierro (Iron), by well-known Cuban-Spanish playwright Carlos Celdrán. It has its U.S. premiere at the Miami-Dace County Auditorium (MDCA) from July 27 through August 6, presented as a partnership with South Florida's own Arca Images and MDCA, in the original Spanish, with simultaneous English translation.

Hierro is a thorough reinterpretation that brings Martí back – as a man, husband, lover. It returns to the beginning of Martí's story, including the hard, harrowing years of his exile in New York City, far from his beloved Cuba. This was a time full of anguish, illness, resistance, love, loyalties, and betrayals that are rarely discussed in official narratives. The play subverts and dismantles the politics around Martí's history to showcase the intimate, private, and unexpected parts of his story. The Miami production will be directed by Celdrán himself.



The play has only been performed live in Havana, Cuba. "Martí is a near mythological figure for Latin Americans, and we are excited to bring Carlos' eloquent re-examination of his life to Miami audiences," said Alexa Kuve, Founding Executive and Producing Artistic Director of Arca Images.

Arca Images has been a leader in providing high quality, bilingual theater that is accessible to Miami's diverse audiences. Using the Auditorium's state-of-the art wireless headphone system for simultaneous translation, Hierro will be presented with bilingual actors voicing the English-language text, making Hispanic theater widely available to both residents and visitors.



Carlos Celdrán is a playwright and director whose work first in Cuba and then Spain has received great acclaim. He won the National Theater Award of Cuba in 2016 and was selected to write the message for World Theater Day 2019. In 1996 he founded the acclaimed Argos Theater company in Havana. His own highly regarded "Diez Millones" has been produced on important stages in the United States such as the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington and the Repetorio Español in New York. He recently directed Arca Images' world premiere production of Abel González Melo's "Abismo," and the Miami premiere of Sergio Blanco's “Tebas Land.” The cast of Hierro includes leading actors Caleb Casas, Daniel Romero, Claudia Valdés and Rachel Pastor.

Tickets are $30 open seating, $25 seniors and students with valid ID. Advance tickets are available at Click Here and the day of the show at Miami-Dade County Auditorium box office only. The theater is fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent free on-site surface parking available. The Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box Theater is located at 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL, with entrance in the rear. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit Click Here or contact Arca by email at arcaimages@gmail.com.