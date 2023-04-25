JUST MY TYPE: Hot New Comedy By Boca Filmmaker Jill Melody Now Streaming Online

Boca-based filmmaker Jill Melody is busy celebrating her next big success-now streaming worldwide. The president of Punchline Productions and the founder of the Florida Comedy Film Festival is also the triple-threat producer-director-star of the mischievous new comedy JUST MY TYPE which is now available for viewing on both GooglePlay and Amazon Prime.

Best described as 30 Rock meets The Office, JUST MY TYPE follows the workplace shenanigans of the wacky employees of WXGH, a TV station in Miami.

Melody recently told Boca Magazine's John Thomason, "Miami is a kooky, crazy place. You've got Latinos, right-wing, left-wing, gay, straight: it's a melting pot, and we touch on everything. We have every kind of character you can possibly imagine-and that's what Miami is."

Described on imdb.com as "an accomplished film & theater professional whose unique approach in the entertainment arena includes an international focus," Melody-who co-stars as "Pat Walker" in JUST MY TYPE-has had a distinguished acting career, including appearances in Friends, Kennedy, First Affair, and Ms. INCORPORATED-which is why she is particularly pleased by the large number of South Florida actors in the film, including numerous Carbonell Award winners and nominees: Wayne LeGette, Daniel Llaca, Margery Lowe, Gaby Tortoledo, Diana Garle, Janice Hamilton, and more.

Filmed at recognizable locations throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties, JUST MY TYPE is now available to rent or buy from GooglePlay and AmazonPrime. A trailer can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/795934553.

And as icing on her sweet and tasty JUST MY TYPE cake, filmmaker Jill Melody has been invited to and will attend the prestigious 2023 Festival de Cannes next month in France.