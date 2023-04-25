Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUST MY TYPE: Hot New Comedy By Boca Filmmaker Jill Melody Now Streaming Online

Best described as 30 Rock meets The Office, JUST MY TYPE follows the workplace shenanigans of the wacky employees of WXGH, a TV station in Miami.

Apr. 25, 2023  

JUST MY TYPE: Hot New Comedy By Boca Filmmaker Jill Melody Now Streaming Online

Boca-based filmmaker Jill Melody is busy celebrating her next big success-now streaming worldwide. The president of Punchline Productions and the founder of the Florida Comedy Film Festival is also the triple-threat producer-director-star of the mischievous new comedy JUST MY TYPE which is now available for viewing on both GooglePlay and Amazon Prime.

Best described as 30 Rock meets The Office, JUST MY TYPE follows the workplace shenanigans of the wacky employees of WXGH, a TV station in Miami.

Melody recently told Boca Magazine's John Thomason, "Miami is a kooky, crazy place. You've got Latinos, right-wing, left-wing, gay, straight: it's a melting pot, and we touch on everything. We have every kind of character you can possibly imagine-and that's what Miami is."

Described on imdb.com as "an accomplished film & theater professional whose unique approach in the entertainment arena includes an international focus," Melody-who co-stars as "Pat Walker" in JUST MY TYPE-has had a distinguished acting career, including appearances in Friends, Kennedy, First Affair, and Ms. INCORPORATED-which is why she is particularly pleased by the large number of South Florida actors in the film, including numerous Carbonell Award winners and nominees: Wayne LeGette, Daniel Llaca, Margery Lowe, Gaby Tortoledo, Diana Garle, Janice Hamilton, and more.

Filmed at recognizable locations throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties, JUST MY TYPE is now available to rent or buy from GooglePlay and AmazonPrime. A trailer can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/795934553.

And as icing on her sweet and tasty JUST MY TYPE cake, filmmaker Jill Melody has been invited to and will attend the prestigious 2023 Festival de Cannes next month in France.



Karen Peterson & Dancers to Celebrate 32nd Anniversary With REPERTORY FAVORITES Photo
Karen Peterson & Dancers to Celebrate 32nd Anniversary With REPERTORY FAVORITES
Karen Peterson & Dancers to celebrate their 32nd anniversary with REPERTORY FAVORITES, a multidisciplinary dance concert on May 27-28, 2023 at The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center's Lab Theatre.
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Floridas May 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks
Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for May 2023 include The Secret Garden and more!
Pompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCAs Artists in Residence Photo
Pompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCA's Artists in Residence
Pompano Beach Arts has announced the new group exhibition, Fin, which celebrates the achievements of the 2022/2023 Artists in Residence (AiR) at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA).
History Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale i Photo
History Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale in June
In honor of PRIDE Month (June 2023), History Fort Lauderdale will present “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida.” This impactful exhibit will chronicle the gay rights movement and the significant migration of LGBTQ community members to South Florida which has contributed to the success of its vibrant arts and culture, business, media, and political landscape.

More Hot Stories For You


All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival Set For Next MonthAll Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival Set For Next Month
April 26, 2023

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs is presenting the 17th annual All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival, a free community arts event for children and families of all abilities on Saturday, May 6.
Lake Worth Playhouse Presents CLOSER in MayLake Worth Playhouse Presents CLOSER in May
April 26, 2023

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE (Executive Director, Stephanie Smith; Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola) Presents Patrick Marber's award-winning dramatic play, CLOSER as part of its Black Box Series in the intimate Stonzek Studio Theatre. This is the final play in the 2022/23 Black Box Season.
Pompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCA's Artists in ResidencePompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCA's Artists in Residence
April 25, 2023

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the new group exhibition, Fin, which celebrates the achievements of the 2022/2023 Artists in Residence (AiR) at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA).
History Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale in JuneHistory Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale in June
April 23, 2023

In honor of PRIDE Month (June 2023), History Fort Lauderdale will present “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida.” This impactful exhibit will chronicle the gay rights movement and the significant migration of LGBTQ community members to South Florida which has contributed to the success of its vibrant arts and culture, business, media, and political landscape.
Cast Set for World Premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa GarciaCast Set for World Premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia
April 21, 2023

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia, in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. 
share