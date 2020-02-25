Interlochen Arts Academy Students to Bring Original Multidisciplinary Performance to Miami's New World Center

One-hundred and twenty young artists from Interlochen Arts Academy in northwest Michigan will bring "ONE", an original multidisciplinary performance, to Miami's New World Center on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. Students from the Academy's seven majors-music, dance, theatre, creative writing, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, and film and new media-created and will take part in the performance, which explores themes of citizen artistry and the power of the arts to alter perspectives and inspire change.

"ONE" is derived from the idea of each student speaking with their unique voice, but also in collaboration with their community. Through orchestral music and original songs, poetry, spoken word, dance, and film, students will use art to initiate reflection and conversation about topics that matter to them and their generation, such as climate change, gun violence, and immigration. The performance will be streamed live at live.interlochen.org.

The performance will be the culmination of a four-day residency in Miami by Interlochen Arts Academy students. From March 4-8, students will immerse themselves in Miami's cutting-edge arts ecosystem and bring pop-up concerts and exhibitions to the Frost School of Music, Live! Modern School of Music, public middle schools, and other venues.

The Miami residency builds on Interlochen Arts Academy's storied tradition of national and international tours. Last year, over 100 Arts Academy students travelled together to New York City to perform world-premiere works at Carnegie Hall and contemporary music trend-setter National Sawdust. This year, in addition to the Miami residency, small cohorts of Interlochen students will learn and perform in Helsinki, Finland, and Edinburgh, Scotland, among other renowned arts destinations.

"As we considered a destination for this year's tour, we unanimously chose Miami," said Trey Devey, president of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "Our campus community of students, faculty, and staff are deeply focused on what it means to be a citizen artist in the 21st century and we believe there is much to be learned from Miami's bursting arts landscape."

The Miami residency is part of the Interlochen community's year-long exploration of citizen artistry, a concept that challenges artists to illuminate and improve the world around them through art. In Miami, students will learn from and perform with leaders from three partner organizations that exemplify citizen artistry by bringing vital music education directly into the communities that need it the most, transforming thousands of lives: Miami Music Project, Young Musicians Unite, and Guitars Over Guns.

"It is within the spirit of citizen artistry that we developed "ONE" and other artistic exchanges during our residency in Miami," said Camille Colatosti, Provost of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "It has been immensely inspiring to watch students collaborate with one another to create art that reflects and illuminates our modern world."



Musicians from Miami Music Project, whose students have been attending Interlochen Arts Camp and Arts Academy through the generous support of Daniel R. Lewis since 2018, will perform side by side with Interlochen Arts Academy students at the performance at the New World Center on March 6.

Other tour activities in Miami will include smaller performance opportunities for singer-songwriter and jazz students and a question-and-answer session with New World Symphony fellows. All students will attend a performance by the New World Symphony Orchestra on March 7 under the direction of Grammy-Award winning conductor and Interlochen alumnus Cristian M?celaru, who was recently appointed Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra, the flagship and founding ensemble of Interlochen Arts Camp.

Tickets for the March 6 performance at the New World Center are available at nws.edu/events-tickets.

Interlochen Arts Academy is the nation's premier fine arts boarding high school, where emerging artists from around the world transform passion and potential into purpose. Guided by distinguished artists, students pursue pre-professional training in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, creative writing, and film alongside a robust academic curriculum, preparing them to excel in the arts and beyond. Nestled in scenic northwest Michigan, the Academy has been a leader in arts education since 1962 and has produced 46 Presidential Scholars in the Arts, more than any other high school in the country. To learn more, visit academy.interlochen.org. Follow Interlochen on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @interlochenarts.





