Ike Rhein Releases 'RUSH' Featuring Zoey Dollaz

The single is now available for streaming!

Sep. 09, 2023

Rising Pop star Ike Rhein makes his 2023 debut in a major way with his new single, "RUSH," which features Billboard-charting rapper Zoey Dollaz. "RUSH" may be the first single released by Ike Rhein this year, but the Pop singer has been very productive as he has officially completed his highly anticipated debut album, "Memoir," which is slated to be released in early 2024. "RUSH" serves as a lead single for the Pop crooner's upcoming album. "RUSH" is just a little taste of what fans can expect from "Memoir."

"RUSH" is about introducing a love interest to the fast life. "Being a music artist is a fast-paced ride, and it can give you and those around you a real rush," Ike Rhein states. The song dives into the feelings of lust, love, and pursuit. The smooth single is a love song in the guise of a laid back record with bravado.

"RUSH" blends the sleek, tantalizing lyrics with different sounds from various genres, such as Hip-Hop/Rap and R&B/Soul, to make the sonic masterpiece vibey and catchy. Ike Rhein enlisted a dream team for the record. Multi-platinum producer Danny E.B (Dannyebtracks) produced "RUSH" while multi-platinum songwriter Felly The Voice and Zoey Dollaz penned the lyrics.

"RUSH" isn't the only song that Ike Rhein has planned for this year. The budding sensation plans to release two other singles off of his upcoming debut album, "Memoir." One of the singles will feature multi-platinum superstar Sean Kingston. As the excitement is brewing, it is safe to say that Ike Rhein is officially back. But for now, revel in the moment, and rush to get that rush from "RUSH."

Stream the song below!



Recommended For You