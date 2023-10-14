IGen Film Festival Invites Emerging Filmmakers and Talent to Explore the World of Acting and Filmmaking

The 8th Annual event will take place from October 26 to 29, 2023.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro Photo 3 Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro
Cast and Creative Team Set for Miami Premiere of SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS at Acto Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Set for Miami Premiere of SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS at Actors' Playhouse

IGen Film Festival Invites Emerging Filmmakers and Talent to Explore the World of Acting and Filmmaking

iGen Film Festival Invites Emerging Filmmakers and Talent to Explore the World of Acting and Filmmaking 8th Annual Event to Take Place from October 26 to 29, 2023

The iGen Film Festival is proud to announce its highly anticipated 8th annual film festival from October 26 to 29, 2023, at the iconic Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater in Miami, Florida. This exciting event will run daily from 10 am to 5 pm and promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. One of the festival's highlights is "Reel to Reel Youth Day," scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Simpkins Family Foundation is the title sponsor of the festival. The iGen Film Festival is also made possible through the generous support of the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information and to purchase tickets for the iGen Film Festival, please visit the link below.

iGen Film Festival is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of actors and filmmakers; this year's festival is no exception. Young enthusiasts with dreams of making it in the entertainment industry are invited to participate in a range of activities aimed at helping them discover what it takes to be a successful actor.

"The iGen Global Youth Film Festival allows filmmakers to show us their talent, enthusiasm, and creative spirit. This year's programming lineup is once again full of unique programming from a variety of diverse voices from the community and around the world. We can't wait to welcome audiences back this October."- Elijah Wells-Founder iGen Film Festival.

"The Southeast Overtown/Park West Redevelopment Agency is excited to welcome back one of our very own, Elijah Wells. We have enjoyed watching this young man grow and develop this festival over the years."-James McQueen, Executive Director-Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency.

"We embrace the iGen Film Festival's creative spirit and power to unite diverse voices through the magic of cinema. We are excited to support again this remarkable celebration of storytelling, where art and culture converge to captivate audiences from all walks of life."-Connie Kinnard, Senior VP of Multicultural Tourism & Development at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The festival will feature a diverse array of activities, including:

  • Film Screenings: Attendees can view a curated selection of international films showcasing filmmakers' incredible talent and creativity worldwide.
  • Masterclasses: Renowned industry professionals will conduct masterclasses, providing invaluable insights and knowledge to aspiring actors and filmmakers.
  • Workshops: Interactive workshops will offer hands-on experience and practical skills development for those eager to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.
  • Panel Discussions: Engaging panel discussions will explore various aspects of the film and acting industries, offering a platform for dialogue and learning.
  • Annual Award Show: The festival will culminate with an exciting award show recognizing outstanding contributions to film.

Past editions of the iGen Film Festival have featured illustrious celebrities and influencers, including Romeo Miller, Sope Aluko, Jo Marie Payton, Cee Lo Green, Reggie Scott, and Ghana Wilson.

During this particular day, the "Next Gen" panel will share their personal stories and experiences, offering valuable insights to inspire and guide the next generation of filmmakers and actors.

Some rising stars participating in "Reel to Reel Youth Day" include Ayden Brady, Charity Joy Harrison, and Herode Etienne. Alums from the Reel-to-Reel program have made their mark in the entertainment industry, appearing in national commercials, on networks such as Fox, ABC, Nickelodeon, and even at Tyler Perry Studios.

2023 Festival Details:

Thursday, October 26 -ALL WHITE private event at the Urban

Friday: October 27th-REEL TO REEL YOUTH DAY-Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex,

Friday-October 27th-7 pm-Opening Night Film-Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex,

Saturday, October 28 -10 am-5 pm-iGen Experience-Film Screenings, Workshops, and Panel Discussions-Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex,

Sunday, October 29- 12 pm-3 pm-"Mom Manager Fireside Chat" Brunch Talk Brunch" -Red Rooster.

About the iGen Film Festival

The iGen Film Festival annually celebrates filmmaking and acting talent worldwide. The festival aims to inspire and mentor the next generation of actors and filmmakers through screenings, masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, and awards. With a commitment to fostering creativity and talent, the iGen Film Festival has become a hub for emerging and established industry professionals.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Rockin Jake Returns To OLD TOWN UNTAPPED In Pompano Beach Photo
Rockin' Jake Returns To OLD TOWN UNTAPPED In Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Arts is serving up some amazing experiences at November's Old Town Untapped!   This month's edition of  the popular street festival features one of South Florida's most popular and exciting musical acts, Rockin' Jake, who's hailed as one of the premier harmonica players in the country.

2
Acclaimed Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Miami Library For October Concerts Photo
Acclaimed Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Miami Library For October Concerts

The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at two Miami-Dade Public Libraries on October 28th. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

3
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to Riverside Theatre This Month Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to Riverside Theatre This Month

Riverside Theatre begins its 51st season celebrating an electrifying night of early rock ‘n roll with Million Dollar Quartet.

4
SILENT TEARS, THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO Comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Photo
SILENT TEARS, THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO Comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

'Silent Tears, The Last Yiddish Tango comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center for a captivating performance during the 85th week.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
May We All, A New Country Musical in Miami Metro May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
Evil Dead The Musical in Miami Metro Evil Dead The Musical
Shuler Stage (10/06-10/15)
A Chorus Line in Miami Metro A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition in Miami Metro Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition
Etra Fine Art (12/03-12/03)
"Passion and Peace" featuring Cellist Jameson Platte and Pianist Lisa Leonard
Lynn University - Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (10/22-10/22)
Charlotte's Web in Miami Metro Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
Trying in Miami Metro Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
The Messenger in Miami Metro The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
The Rocky Horror Show, Live on Stage for the 10th Year! in Miami Metro The Rocky Horror Show, Live on Stage for the 10th Year!
Shuler Stage (10/20-10/29)
Cloudburst in Miami Metro Cloudburst
ArtServe - The Our Fund Foundation Auditorium (11/03-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You