iGen Film Festival Invites Emerging Filmmakers and Talent to Explore the World of Acting and Filmmaking 8th Annual Event to Take Place from October 26 to 29, 2023

The iGen Film Festival is proud to announce its highly anticipated 8th annual film festival from October 26 to 29, 2023, at the iconic Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater in Miami, Florida. This exciting event will run daily from 10 am to 5 pm and promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. One of the festival's highlights is "Reel to Reel Youth Day," scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Simpkins Family Foundation is the title sponsor of the festival. The iGen Film Festival is also made possible through the generous support of the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information and to purchase tickets for the iGen Film Festival, please visit the link below.

iGen Film Festival is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of actors and filmmakers; this year's festival is no exception. Young enthusiasts with dreams of making it in the entertainment industry are invited to participate in a range of activities aimed at helping them discover what it takes to be a successful actor.

"The iGen Global Youth Film Festival allows filmmakers to show us their talent, enthusiasm, and creative spirit. This year's programming lineup is once again full of unique programming from a variety of diverse voices from the community and around the world. We can't wait to welcome audiences back this October."- Elijah Wells-Founder iGen Film Festival.

"The Southeast Overtown/Park West Redevelopment Agency is excited to welcome back one of our very own, Elijah Wells. We have enjoyed watching this young man grow and develop this festival over the years."-James McQueen, Executive Director-Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency.

"We embrace the iGen Film Festival's creative spirit and power to unite diverse voices through the magic of cinema. We are excited to support again this remarkable celebration of storytelling, where art and culture converge to captivate audiences from all walks of life."-Connie Kinnard, Senior VP of Multicultural Tourism & Development at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The festival will feature a diverse array of activities, including:

Film Screenings: Attendees can view a curated selection of international films showcasing filmmakers' incredible talent and creativity worldwide.

Masterclasses: Renowned industry professionals will conduct masterclasses, providing invaluable insights and knowledge to aspiring actors and filmmakers.

Workshops: Interactive workshops will offer hands-on experience and practical skills development for those eager to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

Panel Discussions: Engaging panel discussions will explore various aspects of the film and acting industries, offering a platform for dialogue and learning.

Annual Award Show: The festival will culminate with an exciting award show recognizing outstanding contributions to film.

Past editions of the iGen Film Festival have featured illustrious celebrities and influencers, including Romeo Miller, Sope Aluko, Jo Marie Payton, Cee Lo Green, Reggie Scott, and Ghana Wilson.

During this particular day, the "Next Gen" panel will share their personal stories and experiences, offering valuable insights to inspire and guide the next generation of filmmakers and actors.

Some rising stars participating in "Reel to Reel Youth Day" include Ayden Brady, Charity Joy Harrison, and Herode Etienne. Alums from the Reel-to-Reel program have made their mark in the entertainment industry, appearing in national commercials, on networks such as Fox, ABC, Nickelodeon, and even at Tyler Perry Studios.

2023 Festival Details:

Thursday, October 26 -ALL WHITE private event at the Urban

Friday: October 27th-REEL TO REEL YOUTH DAY-Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex,

Friday-October 27th-7 pm-Opening Night Film-Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex,

Saturday, October 28 -10 am-5 pm-iGen Experience-Film Screenings, Workshops, and Panel Discussions-Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex,

Sunday, October 29- 12 pm-3 pm-"Mom Manager Fireside Chat" Brunch Talk Brunch" -Red Rooster.

About the iGen Film Festival

The iGen Film Festival annually celebrates filmmaking and acting talent worldwide. The festival aims to inspire and mentor the next generation of actors and filmmakers through screenings, masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, and awards. With a commitment to fostering creativity and talent, the iGen Film Festival has become a hub for emerging and established industry professionals.