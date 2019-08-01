Head Back To School With Fall Classes At The Maltz Jupiter Theatre's Conservatory

Local students are headed back to school this month to their favorite classes of all: musical theatre, ballet, tap, jazz and more in exciting fall classes at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts!

In addition to producing full-scale professional family shows throughout the season, the Theatre's Conservatory offers year-round learning opportunities for kids and adults of all ages, including a fall semester of fun-filled classes taught by Broadway-caliber theatre professionals. The Theatre is currently enrolling students (kindergarten through adult) in all levels of dance, voice, acting and musical theatre, with classes that start August 12.

"We're proud to offer a host of engaging and challenging programs this fall, including a tap master class with professional tap dancer Debbi Dee, who has taught all over the world," said Julie Rowe, the Conservatory's director of education. "We also have a new Language of Music class with Kerry Rocks for students interested in learning to read music, as well as our popular once-a-month Cabaret Nights that give students the opportunity to perform new material in front of an audience."

Students come from as far as Miami, Wellington and Fort Pierce to study at the Conservatory. The connection to the Theatre allows students the opportunity to perform on the Theatre's stage and work alongside professionals both onstage and off, with hands-on workshops and master classes that offer students an opportunity to learn first-hand from nationally known directors and Broadway performers, agents and local instructors. The Conservatory boasts world-class classroom facilities that include state-of-the-art dance, acting and voice studios.

An exclusive program is the Theatre's "In the Style Of" series, which offers an extra-special opportunity for Conservatory students to be selected for free, unique dance workshops with cast members from the Theatre's upcoming 2019/20 musicals The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Chicago and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Attendees will be selected via lottery, open to all currently enrolled students.

The Conservatory offers a range of ballet, jazz, modern, tap and hip hop dance classes, as well as courses in improvisation, musical theatre and once-a-month musical theatre audition techniques classes. Students enrolled in the Conservatory's signature Musical Theatre Production classes for the fall semester will perform in The Best of Broadway Revue on the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's stage in December, while students enrolled for the spring semester will perform in the full-scale big splashy musical that is set to be announced January 1. Enrollment fees are all-inclusive, covering all costumes and performance-related costs.

The third class of the Conservatory's premier Professional Training Program will also start their first year of the program this fall. The only two-year professional training program in Florida affiliated with a professional regional theatre, the program's students train 35 hours per week with Broadway and South Florida professionals for all aspects of performing, including acting and acting for the camera, voice and speech, musical theatre styles, multiple forms of dance, music theory, Shakespeare, stage combat, piano fundamentals, career prep and more.

Fall classes begin August 12, and online registration is now open. Scholarships are also available. For information, call (561) 575-2672 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org/education.

Drawing nearly 600 students per year, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts is a premiere professional Conservatory that offers a challenging, innovative and quality theatre experience to students of all ages and abilities. In addition to a full schedule of classes, the Conservatory's hands-on workshops and master classes offer students an opportunity to learn first-hand from nationally known directors and Broadway performers, agents and local instructors. More than 25 percent of the Conservatory's students receive scholarships. For more information about the Conservatory including a full schedule of classes, visit www.jupitertheatre.org/education.





