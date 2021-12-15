GREASE Will Open At The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, January 14

Grease, the rollicking rock 'n roll musical that is both an homage to the idealism and the music of the 50s, and a satirical look at teenagers' universal and age-old desire to be provocative and rebellious, is the first joint production of MNM Theatre Company, North End Theater Company, and the City of Lauderhill. Grease will open on January 14th at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) and run through January 30th.

At Rydell High School the 'Burger Palace Boys' are acting tough and stealing hubcaps, and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking 'Pink Ladies' are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers. But at the heart of Grease is the romance between top Burger Boy hot-rodder Danny Zuko and sweet 'new girl in town' Sandy Dumbrowski. Can Danny maintain his 'cool dude' status and still make Sandy his girl?!

Grease has become one of the world's most popular musicals and has a cult-like following - especially among teens. The show's book, music, and lyrics are by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and the show features such iconic classics as "Summer Nights", "Hopelessly Devoted to You", "Beauty School Dropout", "Greased Lightning", and "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee".

The show debuted Off-Broadway on February 14, 1972, at the Eden Theatre in New York City, and transferred to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre, and later to the Royale Theatre, closing on April 13, 1980 after a record-breaking 3,388 performances. The film adaptation of Grease premiered in 1978 and over forty years later remains on the list of the top 10 highest grossing movie musicals of all time.

"Grease is still the word, and I can't wait to take everyone back to 1959 and Rydell High," says the show's director, Jonathan Van Dyke. "We are so excited about this dynamic cast and sharing this nostalgic show with fans and perhaps introducing patrons to their first Grease experience."



Van Dyke has populated Rydell High with an impressively talented cast: Dorian Quinn will play Danny Zuko and Jessica Fernandez has been chosen to play Sandy Dumbrowski. Other cast members include Jordan Gonzalez as Rizzo, Ashley Rubin as Frenchie, Nia Bourne as Marty, Kat Gold as Jan, Ryan James as Kenickie, Brian Piedra as Doody, Michael Harper as Roger, Michael Materdomini as Sonny, Alexandra Dow as Cha-Cha, Eytan Deray as Eugene, Jennifer McClain as Miss Lynch, and Larry Buzzeo as Vince Fontaine.

"I love this show!", says MNM Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director and CEO, Marcie Gorman. "Grease, to me, is the perfect way to begin our new relationship with North End Theatre Company and LPAC. It's upbeat, it's fun, the songs are so recognizable, and it appeals to audiences of all ages. It's 'greased lightning!'"



Desorae Giles-Smith, City Manager for the City of Lauderhill agrees: "The City of Lauderhill is looking forward to an amazing 2022 Broadway season in partnership with MNM Theatre Company and North End Theater Company," she says. "We are so pleased to be a part of bringing our community high-quality musicals and entertainment, and Grease is sure to continue that tradition when it opens at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in January."



Carbonell and Silver Palm Award-winner Caryl Fantel is Grease's Music Director and Angela Morando Taylor is the show's Choreographer. Scenic Designer and Scenic Artist is Cindi Blank Taylor, Lighting Designer is Clifford Spulock, Sound Designer is Justin Thompson, Costume Designer is Penny Williams, Props are by Jaimie Brothman and Jacob Altman, and Wigs are by Justin Lore. Grease's Technical Director is Johnbarry Green, Production Manager is Jordon Armstrong, Stage Manager is Amber Mandic, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Andrea Guardo.



Grease will run from January 14th - January 30th, 2022. Tickets are $45 to $65 and are available online at www.lpacfl.com or by calling 954-777-2055. Subscriptions to the Broadway at LPAC series (Grease, Sister Act, and Guys and Dolls) are also on sale, and various subscription packages are available.