Free Melton Mustafa Jr. Concert Celebrates Black Music Month

Pompano Beach Arts will welcome back musician Melton Mustafa Jr. to the Ali Cultural Arts Center to celebrate Black Music Month. The grammy-nominated saxophone player will be performing with a group of outstanding musicians and will take audiences on a melodious journey through the history and impact of jazz. The evening will also feature the art of spoken word by renowned poet Eccentrich. This free performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Please register at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"The concert celebrates the resilience and strength of jazz music throughout history. The performers will weave beautiful words and music together to tell a tale," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Join us for a night of music, good vibes, and compelling storytelling!"

Melton Mustafa, Jr., is a two-time Grammy-nominated saxophone player who was recently featured at Jazz in The Gardens Music Fest in Miami. Mustafa, Jr. is also the son of the late internationally renowned jazz trumpeter and composer Melton S. Mustafa, and he started playing music in high school under the direction of Frank Neal at Miami Carol City HS. He received a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Florida A&M University, where he served as section leader of the saxophone section, and head of the dance routine committee for the legendary Marching 100. While at FAMU, Mustafa performed with the FAMU Strikers at the Apollo Theatre and traveled the world with the Marching 100. He received a master's degree in education from Florida International University and is working on his doctoral degree in leadership. Mustafa currently works as a music educator at Parkway School of the Arts and is an adjunct professor at Florida Memorial University. He also wrote and received a grant to start a community band at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

Space is limited for this event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.