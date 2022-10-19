Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus Presents “Peace On Earth” Concert In December

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus will present "Peace on Earth," a holiday concert on Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The concert will include a seasonal selection of joyous tunes and spiritual standards with live musical instrumentation.

"We invite music lovers of all faiths to join us as we lift our voices in unity to celebrate the holiday season," said Justin Knight, president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "For over 35 years, we've embraced diversity, equality and harmony through song. We're proud to continue that tradition through this concert featuring a popular collection of festive favorites."

"Peace on Earth" concert selections will include "Carol of the Bells," "Home for the Holidays," "Hallelujah Chorus," "Ose Shalom," "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth" (medley made famous by Bing Crosby and David Bowie), "We Need A Little Christmas" from Mame, a "White Christmas" audience singalong and more.

Tickets for "Peace on Earth" are $35 for general admission and $45 for seats in the first 5 rows plus a small service fee. Tickets are available online at FTLGMC.org or by calling (954) 832-0060.

Funding for the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus is provided, in part, by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council. Sponsors include OutClique, Community Foundation of Broward, HotSpots!, Truist, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, Google Ad Grants, ArtsProud ReSTART and ToggleDigitalMarketing.com.