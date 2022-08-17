Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florida's Zach Bartholomew Presents PIANO LEGENDS: THE MUSIC OF COLE, PETERSON, EVANS, JAMAL, HANCOCK, GLASPER At SMDCAC

Interactive and informative concert at South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center features Music Of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper.

Miami Metro News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  
Florida's Zach Bartholomew Presents PIANO LEGENDS: THE MUSIC OF COLE, PETERSON, EVANS, JAMAL, HANCOCK, GLASPER At SMDCAC

Showcasing compositions and arrangements from some of the most influential piano trios in the history of jazz and American music, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) welcomes to the stage Piano Legends: The Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper featuring the Zach Bartholomew Trio, this Saturday, August 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Zachary Bartholomew is an award-winning pianist, composer, and music educator who has made his mark as a sought-after pianist, accompanist, and sideman in Florida. Piano Legends will include music from greats like Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, and Bill Evans, as well as from livings legends like Herbie Hancock, Ahmad Jamal, and Robert Glasper.

"Dr. Bartholomew's lyrical piano style is informed by the jazz traditions of swing, modal jazz, and R&B, while also drawing from modern influences," said Fliss, Managing Director of the SMDCAC.

"With Miles Bozeman on drums and Brandon Robertson on bass, this trio of classically trained jazz musicians performs together with incomparable grace, style, and originality," added Fliss.

Dr. Bartholomew has headlined national and international jazz festivals and placed as a top three finalist in the highly acclaimed Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition on two separate occasions. He is also the pianist in the Gulf Coast Symphony's Jazz Collective, the Lake Wales Jazz Connection. He regularly performs with professional organizations such as the Naples Philharmonic and Sarasota Pops Orchestra.

Additionally, Dr. Bartholomew is a full-time professor at Florida Memorial University and is actively involved in music education and outreach. One of his current projects is the state-funded "Jazz Access Tour," an outreach program providing underserved communities and schools in Florida with world-class public performances and educational programs.

Performing in SMDCAC's Black Box Theater, Piano Legends is recommended for ages 13-plus. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age.

Tickets are for $30 in advance and $35 day of performance and may be purchased by visiting SMDCAC.org, through the SMDCAC Box Office in-person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.smdcac.org.





More Hot Stories For You


South Florida Symphony Chorus Seeks Choral Singers Ages 15+ Of All Vocal RangesSouth Florida Symphony Chorus Seeks Choral Singers Ages 15+ Of All Vocal Ranges
August 17, 2022

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), now in its 25th anniversary season, is seeking choral singers 15 years and older of all vocal ranges to participate in its upcoming 2022-23 season chorus performances of Handel's Messiah and Bruckner's Te Deum.
Three Broward Artists Receive 2022 South Florida Cultural Consortium AwardsThree Broward Artists Receive 2022 South Florida Cultural Consortium Awards
August 17, 2022

Three Broward artists have been named recipients of the 2022 South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC) Awards.
Miami-Adult Summer Cabaret Workshop Presents SUMMER SONGS An Evening Of Cabaret At The Broward CenterMiami-Adult Summer Cabaret Workshop Presents SUMMER SONGS An Evening Of Cabaret At The Broward Center
August 17, 2022

The adult summer cabaret workshop students from the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts invite audiences “to come to the cabaret,” as they present Summer Songs - An Evening of Cabaret in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Florida's Zach Bartholomew Presents PIANO LEGENDS: THE MUSIC OF COLE, PETERSON, EVANS, JAMAL, HANCOCK, GLASPER At SMDCACFlorida's Zach Bartholomew Presents PIANO LEGENDS: THE MUSIC OF COLE, PETERSON, EVANS, JAMAL, HANCOCK, GLASPER At SMDCAC
August 17, 2022

Showcasing compositions and arrangements from some of the most influential piano trios in the history of jazz and American music, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) welcomes to the stage Piano Legends: The Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper featuring the Zach Bartholomew Trio, this Saturday, August 20 at 8:30 p.m.
Actors' Playhouse to Wrap Up 34th Season With Florida Premiere Sean Grennan's NOW AND THENActors' Playhouse to Wrap Up 34th Season With Florida Premiere Sean Grennan's NOW AND THEN
August 17, 2022

As their 34th season comes to an end, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will present the Florida premiere of Sean Grennan's heartfelt romantic comedy, Now and Then. The production will run for a limited time beginning August 24 through September 11 with performances running from Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.