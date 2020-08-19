Robinson was an associate professor at the university.

Florida International University Professor Wayne E. Robinson, Jr. has died, the University shared in a Facebook post.

Robinson was an associate professor at the university. He has an MFA in Acting from The National Theatre Conservatory, as well as a BS in Theatre from Northwestern University.

"In his three decades of teaching at FIU, Wayne left an indelible mark in the hearts of all of the students and faculty who had the good fortune of working with him," the statement said. "He loved his students dearly and always helped them see the best in themselves. Wayne had a giant heart and his presence will be felt in our department and in the countless lives he touched for many many years to come."

Details on a memorial will be shared when they are available.

