Florida Grand Opera to Close 2023-24 Season With Puccini's LA BOHEME

Florida Grand Opera will conclude its 2023-24 season with the timeless masterpiece, Puccini's La bohème, marking its 12th production of the beloved opera. Set in 1830s Paris, the romantic saga of impoverished artists and their loves captivates audiences once again.

Starring Italian tenor Davide Giusti in his American debut as Rodolfo, alongside soprano Rebecca Krynski-Cox returning as Mimì, the production promises riveting performances. Baritone Craig Verm makes his FGO debut as Marcello, while first-year Studio Artists Sara Kennedy and Taylor-Alexis DuPont share the role of Musetta.

Directed by FGO Director of Artistic Operations Matt Cooksey, the production highlights themes of love and friendship amidst adversity. Conductor Joseph Mechavich leads the orchestra, with sets by David Gordon and costumes by Howard Tsvi Kaplan. Lighting design by Barry Steele adds to the innovative staging.

In commemorating Giacomo Puccini's centenary, General Director Maria Todaro, herself half Italian and hailing from a lineage of legendary Italian opera singers, illuminates the profound essence of staging La bohème in South Florida. She reflects, "This rendition pays homage to Puccini's enduring vision and the brilliance of his librettists. It underscores the resonance between his music and our vibrant community. Puccini, one of my favorite composers, has painted the deepest female characters I know." Maria Todaro adds, "Through La bohème, the Florida Grand Opera venerates Puccini's legacy and fosters a deep reverence for the arts. The enduring allure of his operas here epitomizes universal themes and emotional depth," she eloquently emphasizes. "This production stands as a testament to Puccini's indelible imprint on opera and South Florida's cultural vibrancy."

South Florida's engagement with Puccini's operas extends beyond La bohème.The Florida Grand Opera has a rich history of presenting his works, including memorable performances of Tosca, in which the legendary Luciano Pavarotti himself graced the stage. Pavarotti's rendition of Puccini's masterpieces, alongside other luminaries who have performed in South Florida, underscores the region's dedication to preserving and showcasing the brilliance of Italian opera,

“Our production of La bohème honors Puccini's original vision, alongside the enduring contributions of his librettists Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa,” states Matt Cooksey. “Yet, what truly resonates within this rendition is the profound theme of love and friendship amidst adversity. I'm particularly drawn to the poignant acts of kindness portrayed by the Bohemians,especially in Act IV as they navigate the final moments of Mimì’s fleeting life. With our talented cast of visiting artists and singers from our Studio Artist Program, we aim to breathe life into one of opera's most humane stories right here on the stage in South Florida.”

La bohème runs at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on April 6, 7, and 9, and at the Broward Performing Arts Center on May 2 and 4, 2024. Subscriptions for the 2023-24 FGO season are available at fgo.org or by calling 800.741.1010, with single ticket sales beginning on Friday, September 5, 2023.

Photo credit: Daniel Azoulary.