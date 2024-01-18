Florida Grand Opera Hosts SONGFEST: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE

Performances will run February 16 and 18.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Florida Grand Opera Hosts SONGFEST: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE

All the world's a stage as the Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists mix great music with great literature in “From the Page to the Stage: Great Literary Works Reimagined on the Operatic Stage.” The second concert of the SongFest series takes place on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Riviera Presbyterian Church in Coral Gables and Sunday, February 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living in Oakland Park.

Drawing from the works of authors like William Shakespeare, Alexander Pushkin, and Sir Walter Scott and composers like Charles Gounod, Pyotr Illich Tchaikovsky, and Gaetano Donizetti, the concert demonstrates how compelling music and interpretations enhance skillful storytelling. Repertoire includes selections from The Marriage of Figaro, Carmen, Lucia di Lammermoor, Eugene Onegin, Romeo et Juliette, and more.

“'From the Page to the Stage' is a fun and entertaining opportunity to see a story or a character you already know from your favorite classic books get a soundtrack,” says Neil Nelson, the Samuel M. Townsend Studio Artist Manager. “These characters come off the page and come alive right before your eyes as the Studio Artists interpret them. There's nothing like being feet away from one of these young, talented opera artists singing their hearts out for you. It's a really special experience.”

The Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists are soprano Sara Kennedy, soprano Hayley Lipke, mezzo-soprano Taylor-Alexis DuPont, tenor Joseph McBrayer, baritone Joseph Canuto Leon, and bass-baritone Keith Klein. These early-career artists come from all over the nation to serve as the face of opera in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. They appear in both leading and supporting roles in mainstage performances and tour Miami-Dade and Broward counties in a wide variety of appearances, including outreach to young audiences and public concerts. In February 2024, the Studio Artists will embark on a special new initiative, the Zip CODE (Community Opera Delivered Equitably) Tour, designed to bring vibrant opera performances to nontraditional venues in zip codes throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Faculty Coach Jared Peroune serves as the collaborative pianist for the Studio.

Support for SongFest is provided by the City of Coral Gables Arts & Culture, Miami-Dade County, Florida Arts and Culture, the Community Foundation of Broward, the Broward Cultural Divisio, Riviera Presbyterian Church, and the Center for Spiritual Living.

Tickets for “From the Page to the Stage” are $15 or free to subscribers and donors. Purchase tickets or register for free seats at Click Here.




