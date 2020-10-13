Florida Grand Opera Announces Scaled Back Fall Concert Series

The series kicks off on October 24.

Celebrate live music with members of FGO's Studio Artist Program in intimate concerts featuring some of opera's most popular repertoire.

Studio members: Stephanie Doche, mezzo-soprano; Dylan Elza, tenor; Shaina Martinez, soprano; Michael Miller, baritone; Andrew Simpson, bass-baritone

First Sing - Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30pm

Opera's Greatest Hits - Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7:30pm

Holiday Pops - Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 7:30pm

Opera's Greatest Hits - Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 4:00pm

All events will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing. Masks will be required.

Seating is general admission. Tickets for each concert are $25.00 per person, or $60 for all performances. Seating is limited. Call the FGO Ticket Office at 800-741-1010, Monday-Friday between 10:00am and 4:00pm, or e-mail sales@fgo.org. Tickets for those with reservations will be available at the door a half hour before the recital begins.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tickets.fgo.org/Tickets/EventDetails.aspx?id=2042

