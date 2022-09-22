FUN HOME Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE has announced the opening of Fun Home on the Main Stage as part of its 70th Season.

FUN HOME opens Friday, September 30, 2022 and runs for three weekends through October 16, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

FUN HOME stars Jamie Mattocks (Alison), Jenna-Brooke Bellinato (Medium Alison), Eden Gross (Small Alison), Kaia Davis (Small Alison), Michael Coppola (Bruce Bechdel), Aaron Bower (Helen Bechdel), Ava Anger (Christian Bechdel), Hugh Moss (Christian Bechdel), Violet Segal (John Bechdel), Riley Stango (John Bechdel), Marcio Hamerschlak (Roy/ Mark/ Pete/ Bobby Jeremy), and Caroline Dopson (Joan).