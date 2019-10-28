FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, JR Opens At Area Stage Company On Nov. 1st

The Area Stage Company announces that the beloved Broadway show "FIDDLER ON THE ROOF JR," will open at ASC's theatre in Coral Gables on November 1st.

ASC's own award-winning Associate Artistic Director Giancarlo Rodaz will direct the musical, having just received the prestigious 2019 Silver Palm award for direction of "She Kills Monsters" and "The Wizard of Oz."

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF JR, a timeless theatrical masterpiece about the importance of community in the face of change, is a story is set in 1905 in the Little Village of Anatevka, under Czarist Russian rule. It revolves around Jewish milkman Tevye and his five daughters, all at or approaching marrying age. Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill in them traditional values, even among changing social mores and growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia. While Tevye is stuck in old ways, the daughters embrace a new generation.

Fiddler's musical score, by Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, features Broadway classics loved the world over, including "Tradition," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life." The New York Daily News called FIDDLER "A universal story of hope, love and acceptance, a stunning, joyful and jubilant musical masterpiece."

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF JR is an ASC Stage II Conservatory production, with student actors ages 12 and up. The running time is 1 hour. Performances are on Fridays at 7:30 PM; Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM; and Sundays at 5:00 PM, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019.

Area Stage Company is an award-winning, non-profit professional theatre company that for 30 years has staged provocative, world-class theatre and musical productions becoming one of South Florida's most influential theatre companies. ASC now houses a professional theatre company, a conservatory for young performers, and a theatre program for people with developmental disabilities.

Area Stage won the coveted title of "Best Theatre Company 2019" in the Miami New Times Readers Choice Poll. It is the organization's fourth "best theatre and best venue" ranking.

Giancarlo Rodaz is the Associate Artistic Director for the Area Stage Company. He has been directing and designing productions at ASC for eleven years. He has just completed direction, lighting and design for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical to significant critical acclaim. Lighting design credits include: The Wizard of Oz RSC, The Little Mermaid, She Kills Monsters, Cabaret, Shrek the Musical, Ride, The Nether (Carbonell Nominated; Best Lighting Design). ASC directing credits include: The Wizard of Oz RSC, The Little Mermaid, She Kills Monsters, Shrek the Musical, and Ride. Conservatory directing credits include: The Wild Party, Heathers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Lion King JR, My Son Pinocchio JR, Annie JR, Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid JR, The Wizard of Oz YPE. Playwright/directing credits: Catherine & The Accident, It's A Small Play, and Don't Fear the Rain at Microtheatre; Rise of the Titans, which premiered at the Adrienne Arsht Center; Masque at UM; and Janis Matthews & The Dodo Scouts, Waves Against A Withering Shore, and The Lone Wolf of Honeysuckle Valley at the ASC.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You