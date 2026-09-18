Eva Ayllón and Daniela Darcourt to Perform at Miniaci Performing Arts Center

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Two generations of outstanding Peruvian music will share the stage when legendary vocalist Eva Ayllón and rising international salsa star Daniela Darcourt perform at the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Presented by La Diosa Entertainment Inc., the concert brings together one of Peru's most respected cultural ambassadors and one of the leading young voices in contemporary Latin music. Audiences can expect a powerful evening of Peruvian música criolla, Afro-Peruvian rhythms, salsa and emotionally charged vocals.

Known internationally as the 'Queen of Landó,' Ayllón has spent more than five decades introducing audiences around the world to the richness of Peruvian music. Her commanding voice and distinctive interpretations of música criolla, Peruvian waltzes, landó and festejo have made her an enduring symbol of Peru's musical heritage.

In 2019, The Latin Recording Academy honored Ayllón with its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her artistic contributions and influential career. She has also received numerous Latin Grammy nominations and has performed on major stages throughout Latin America, Europe and the United States.

A recent five-star audience review published by Ticketmaster praised Ayllón for delivering an 'unforgettable rendition of Afro-Peruvian music and culture' and described her performance as 'spectacular.'

Ayllón's performances combine vocal power, warmth and storytelling with the African, Spanish and Indigenous influences that helped shape Peru's musical identity. Her extensive repertoire includes audience favorites such as 'Mal Paso,' 'Ritmo, Color y Sabor,' 'Esta Noche,' 'Ingá' and 'Que Somos Amantes.'

Joining Ayllón will be Daniela Darcourt, an acclaimed Peruvian singer and songwriter who has become one of the leading voices of a new generation of Latin performers.

Darcourt rose to national attention as a vocalist with the all-female Peruvian salsa orchestra Son Tentación before launching a successful solo career. Her repertoire includes popular songs such as 'Señor Mentira,' 'Probablemente,' 'Adiós Amor' and 'Te Equivocaste Conmigo.'

Her album Catarsis received a 2023 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Salsa Album, placing Darcourt among the genre's notable contemporary performers. She has also collaborated with internationally recognized artists including Tito Nieves, Tony Succar and N'Klabe.

The October 10 concert offers South Florida audiences a rare opportunity to experience Ayllón's celebrated interpretations of traditional Peruvian music alongside Darcourt's energetic and modern approach to salsa. Together, the performers represent the lasting influence and continuing evolution of Peruvian music.

The Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center is located on Nova Southeastern University's Davie campus and is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

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