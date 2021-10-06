Drag Legend Charles Busch To Be Honored with Vanguard Award at OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival

The 13rd Annual Fort Lauderdale edition of OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival will close Sunday, October 24th at 6pm with a finale celebration at Sunshine Cathedral. Cocktails will be served at the Cathedral's front terrace. At 7pm, attendees will gather into the Cathedral's sanctuary for a screening of The Best Families (Las Mejores Familias), a Peruvian, modern day upstairs/downstairs comedy of errors about a long-hidden secret that flips a generational hierarchy upside down.

Following the screening, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Audience and Jury Winners for Best Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, and Short Film will be presented with cash prizes courtesy of the Scott Bennett Charitable Fund. Then drag legend Charles Busch will be honored with OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival's Vanguard Award, recognizing his contribution as a positive voice for the LGBTQ+ community.

As a nod to The Best Families, the closing party for the 13rd Annual Fort Lauderdale edition of OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival will resemble a large family reunion with string lights, music, food, drink, and a celebration of community in front of Sunshine Cathedral.

Charles Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, The Confession of Lily Dare, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, one of the longest running plays in the history of Off-Broadway and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Busch is a recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright and the Dramatist's Guild has honored him with the Flora Roberts Award for sustained commitment to the theatre.

Charlesbusch.com.

For more information, visit https://outshinefilm.co/thebestfamilies.