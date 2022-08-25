Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival Set For 2023

The festival will run January-February 2023.

Aug. 25, 2022  

MorseLife Health System, the premier provider of health care and residential services for seniors in Palm Beach County, today announced the launch of a major new cultural event.

"MorseLife has been a cornerstone of life in Palm Beach County for nearly 40 years, safeguarding and enriching the lives of area seniors," said MorseLife President and CEO Keith A. Myers. "Through this festival, we reach into the broader community to raise awareness for MorseLife services, uplift minds, and touch hearts."

In the early days of the pandemic, Donald Ephraim was involved in a virtual film festival for MorseLife residents, providing entertainment and culture when social activities were curtailed. The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival promises to be a major cultural asset for people in Palm Beach County, offering something to appeal to every community and demographic.

"Our mission is 'to bring highly anticipated, critically acclaimed, and thought-provoking films to Palm Beach County... alongside exclusive events with actors, and directors,'" says Festival Founder Donald M. Ephraim. "We look forward to featuring the work of both emerging and established filmmakers from around the world; a high-quality mix of mainstream films with broad appeal, timely documentaries, and short films."

"In our inaugural Palm Beach Film Festival, we will offer approximately 50+ films at more than 90 individual screenings that will foster dialogue and interaction among our attendees and supporters," promises Founding Festival Director Ellen Wedner. "Special guests from the films will appear as their schedules permit; and following our in-theater screenings, we will be producing an 'At Your Home' virtual festival. In the future, we want to add in-competition categories with industry juries and sponsored financial awards."

The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival seeks to foster collaboration with community partners, diverse populations, and student filmmakers.

A full list of participating theaters and scheduled movies will be announced later this year.




