Dirty Dozen Brass Band Serves A 'Musical Gumbo' at Gold Coast Jazz's 30th Anniversary Celebration

The New Orleans super sensation, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, offers a 'street to stardom' music story and sound, that leaves you bebopping. They come to strut their stuff on April 13 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as the Season Finale in Gold Coast Jazz's 30th Anniversary celebration!

Most noted for pushing boundaries and expanding the fan base of this musical genre with a unique blend that includes Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul, they have become a world-famous music machine.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band has celebrated more than 40 years of performing a "musical gumbo" around the globe. However, the band's success has also inspired a resurgence of New Orleans' brass band music both in its home city and nationwide.

This seven-member ensemble rose from the Social and Pleasure Club Scene in 1977 New Orleans. As a house band hired to entertain, they adopted the venue's name, The Dirty Dozen Social and Pleasure Club, early in the course of their gigs, and today are recognized worldwide as pioneers of the 'modern' New Orleans brass band movement.



Today, the Seven consist of Roger Lewis, Baritone Sax/Vocals; Trevarri Huff-Boone, Tenor Sax/Vocals; Gregory Davis, Trumpet/Vocals; Kirk Joseph, Sousaphone; TJ Norris, Trombone; Julian Addison, Drums/Vocals and Takeshi Shimmura, Guitar; and says Offbeat Magazine, are "arguably the most influential ensemble to emerge in New Orleans over the last 25 years."



Social and Pleasure clubs dated back to a time in New Orleans when black southerners could barely afford a lifestyle and these clubs offered to pay for funeral arrangements, which at the time involved a brass band playing somber dirges following the funeral procession. As soon as the grieving family was out of earshot, the musicians would burst into jubilant street tunes and casual onlookers would dance in the streets. The Dirty Dozen Social and Pleasure club opted to assemble one such church group of musicians, as their house band, and the rest, as they say, is History.



From these early street and social club gigs, today Dirty Dozen Brass Band is highly-respected, internationally-recognized and recorded as New Orleans' finest brass band, touring extensively around the world alongside some of the musical elite: - Norah Jones, Elvis Costello, and David Bowie.



