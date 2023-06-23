Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Reveals Lineup of 2023 Summer and Fall Performances

With a lineup featuring world-class dance ensembles, live performances of top musical hits from a variety of genres, holiday-themed special events, and family-friendly shows, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, formerly the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, is ready to roll out its 2023 Summer-Fall season

Beginning with Lucia di Lammermoor by Miami Lyric Opera on July 1 and 2, the summer lineup continues with the “Classic Albums Live” series, which includes amazingly precise renditions off high-selling albums produced by Creedence Clearwater Revival (July 7), Fleetwood Mac (Aug. 12), and AC/DC (Sept. 9).

Fall marks the return of the Moss Center’s annual block party on Oct. 21 – a free annual celebration of culture, community, and music on the Moss Center's outdoor concert lawn. Highlights of this year’s event include The Wailers, formed by bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett and the remaining members of Bob Marley & The Wailers; as well as Juno-winning Canadian Caribbean music group, Kobo Town.

The season also includes a fantastic performance by stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan, Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos, on Nov. 18.

For dance fans, the Moss Center’s lineup includes Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami’s Main Stage performance of Summer Dances on July 15, followed by the stunningly powerful Siempre Flamenco on July 22, and on Oct. 15 featuring an international cast of flamenco musicians and dancers, and Volver (The Comeback) from Spain’s own Tango Lovers.

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami will return on Nov. 11 to present a sizzling dance program highlighting Gerald Arpino’s fiercely energetic masterwork and the world premiere of Salt Water Song by contemporary ballet choreographer Marika Brussel.

Other shows at the Moss Center include Dr. Zachary Bartholomew and his trio’s Legends of Bebop: Monk and Powell on July 8 highlighting the work of jazz greats Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk. Then, Oct. 13 brings B2wins, an engaging show featuring twin brothers who perform one-of-a-kind renditions of contemporary hits, old favorites, and more; followed by Oscar Peñas Quartet's Chicken or Pasta on Oct. 14 at 8:30 p.m. Eva Ayllón's Eternamente Criolla, Oct. 29, will celebrate her long and award-studded career singing Peruvian música criolla around the world.

In addition, adults and kids alike will have an opportunity to get into the spirit later this year, celebrating some of their favorite holidays with Halloween 2023, A Charlie Brown Christmas, the 21st season of Seraphic Fire Christmas family shows, and of the traditional favorite, The Nutcracker presented by Miami Youth Ballet.

Tickets for summer and fall season events may be purchased by visiting The Moss Center's website, through the Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.