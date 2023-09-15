Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler Returns in October

Performances take place October 6 at Artis–Naples and October 7 & 8 at  Miami's New World School of the Arts.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler Returns in October

The highly anticipated annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler returns for its 13th edition with performances on two Florida coasts, in Miami and Naples. With some of the best of the state's companies and choreographers, the programs feature a curated group of ten works. Named for the Founding Dean of the Dance Department of New World School of the Arts (NWSA), the showcase of short pieces and excerpts launches the season of dance in Southeast and Southwest Florida. This year, the Sampler will be presented earlier than usual, on Friday, October 6, at Artis–Naples Hayes Hall, and Saturday, October 7 and Sunday October 8, at Miami's New World Dance School of the Arts Dance Theater.

“It's such a pleasure to return every fall to the Dance Sampler,” says Hannah Baumgarten, Co-Artistic Director of Dance NOW!, one of the producers and performing companies. "For our second year in a row we have dates on both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, with an exciting line-up.” The Florida Dance Sampler is produced by Miami Dance Futures, an organization founded by Lewis, which facilitates and supports dance artists and organizations, in collaboration with Dance NOW! Miami, New World School of the Arts, Artis–Naples and the Florida Dance Education Organization.

The Sampler will feature a diverse group of ten companies and choreographers, from ballet to modern, contemporary to flamenco, including Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Ballet Vero Beach, Dance NOW! Miami, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company, Emily Ricca, Syncopate Collective, New World Dance Ensemble and the Zest Collective. 

There will also be a Sampler Video Dance Showcase that will focus on the best of Florida's "dance for the screen." These unique video works will be available to view at www.vimeo.com/miamidancefutures starting September 29 as a "curtain raiser" for the live Showcase. Participating artists include Ballet Vero Beach, Enrique Villacreses, Maya Billing and Ariel Rose.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for Friday 8 pm at Artis–Naples online at www.artisnaples.org/events/13th-annual-daniel-lewis-dance-sampler, in-person during box office hours or by phone at (239)-597-1900. Tickets for Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm at New Word are at www.dancenowmiami.org, or in-person at the performances. Both venues are fully accessible. The New World School of the Arts Dance Theater is located in downtown Miami at 25 NE 2nd Street, on the 8th floor, with nearby on street and garage parking; and Artis–Naples is located at 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd, Naples, FL, with free onsite parking. For more information, and to request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit  www.dancenowmiami.orgor contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 and info@dancenowmiami.org.




