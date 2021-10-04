Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler Returns To Live Performances This Month

After last year's virtual-only performances, the annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler returns to live, in-person events for its 11th year. Celebrating the tenacity and creativity of Florida's dancers and choreographers, it will showcase a curated group of eight works, featuring some of the best the state has to offer. Named for the Founding Dean of the Dance Department of New World School of the Arts (NWSA), the program of short works and excerpts launches the season of dance as Florida returns, carefully, to in-person performances and theaters reopen. This year, for the first time, the Sampler will be presented in two counties, with Friday, October 29 at Lake Worth's Duncan Theatre, and Saturday and Sunday October 30 and 31 at Miami's NWSA Dance Theater.

"How wonderful for all of us to being get back in front of live audiences again" says Hannah Baumgarten, Co-Artistic Director of Dance NOW!, one of the producers and performing companies this year. "This wonderful line-up is a testament to the fact that artists survive, and thrive, in tough times." The Miami Dance Sampler is produced by Miami Dance Futures, an organization founded by Lewis, which facilitates and supports dance artists and organizations. The Sampler is produced in collaboration with Dance NOW! Miami, New World School of the Arts, Duncan Theatre Palm Beach State College, and the Florida Dance Education Organization.

The full list of companies and choreographers for the Sampler are: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, Ballet Flamenco la Rosa, Ballet Vero Beach, Maya Billig, Dance NOW! Miami, Karen Peterson and Dancers, New World Dance Ensemble, and Sandra Portal Andreu.

Both venues will be following federal, state and local public health regulations and guidance about COVID-19. For Duncan, face coverings are strongly encouraged, and for New World, masks are required. Audience members are asked not to attend if they are ill or experiencing any possible symptoms.

Performances of the Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler are Friday, October 29 at 8:00 pm at Lake Worth's Duncan Theatre; and Saturday, October 30 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 31 at 4:00 pm at Miami's New World Theater.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for both venues at www.dancenowmiami.org/events/dlds, or in-person at the performances. The Duncan Theatre is fully accessible and is located in Lake Worth at 4200 S Congress Ave, with free on-site parking. The New World School of the Arts Dance Theater is fully accessible and is located in downtown Miami at 25 NE 2nd Street, on the 8th floor, with nearby on street and garage parking. For more information, visit www.dancenowmiami.org or contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 or info@dancenowmiami.org.