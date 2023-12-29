Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Moss Center in January

Dance Theatre of Harlem hits the main stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday, Jan 19-20. The diverse 18-member dance company, founded in 1969, will perform a repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works, and innovative contemporary works. Both shows are at 8 p.m.

Dance Theatre of Harlem's January performance will highlight the troupe's critical piece, Sounds of Hazel, which celebrates the life and legacy of jazz legend Hazel Scott. Rising to prominence in the 1930s and 1940s, Scott was one of the first African-American artists to have her own television show and fearlessly refused to perform at segregated venues. Scott's fusion of classical and jazz styles, alongside her renowned civil rights activism, established her as a trailblazer whose legacy continues to inspire music and social change.

Curated with input from Scott's son, Adam Clayton Powell III, and biographer Karen Chilton, Sounds of Hazel is intended to introduce a new generation of music fans to Scott's life and work. The work also underscores her legacy as one of the great American artists of the 20th century. Sounds of Hazel was made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Foundation and the Mellon Foundation.

Introducing Robert Garland

Dance Theatre of Harlem is returning to Miami for the first time under the leadership of Robert Garland as its new Artistic Director. Garland was a principal dancer and the Dance Theatre of Harlem's first official resident choreographer. Garland choreographed Return, which is also featured in the January program following Sounds of Hazel (choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher) and Allegro Brilliante (choreography by George Balanchine).

About Dance Theater of Harlem

An esteemed institution, Dance Theatre of Harlem stands at the forefront of the global dance scene. It encompasses a distinguished touring company, a renowned studio school, and a comprehensive education and community outreach program. With its diverse offerings, the highly regarded dance company conveys a message of empowerment.