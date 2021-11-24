Coral Springs Center for the Arts Offers Black Friday/Cyber Monday Discounts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today launched a special 25 percent ticket discount on 18 upcoming concerts and shows as part of this year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

This special discount for online ticket purchases will run from 10 am today (Wednesday, November 24) through 11:59 pm on Tuesday, November 30. To make a discounted ticket purchase, please enter the code FRIDAY25 or CYBER25 when visiting the Center's website HERE!

This special 25 percent discount promotion is applicable to the following upcoming concerts and shows:

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular - December 16

Forever Motown - December 17

Cinderella Ballet - December 30

Menopause The Musical® - January 15

Classical Albums Live / Fleetwood Mac: Rumours - January 22

The Hit Men - February 9

Classical Albums Live / The Beatles: Let It Be - February 18

ABBA MANIA - February 20

The RocketMan Show - February 25

Masters of Illusion - March 3

STAYIN' ALIVE: Tribute to the BeeGees - March 4

Blood, Sweat & Tears - March 11

Classical Albums Live / AC/DC: Back in Black - March 18

Herman's Hermits with Peter Noone - March 19

Get The Led Out - March 20

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS - April 9

Three Dog Night - May 3

Hotel California - May 27

Please Note:

This special Black Friday/Cyber Monday 25 percent discount is for online ticket purchase only. Select seats only. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Additional restrictions may apply. Call the Box Office at 954-344-5990 for more details.