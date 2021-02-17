Coral Springs Center for the Arts Celebrates Return of Live Music with ABBA MANIA

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is bringing back live music next week as it welcomes ABBA MANIA, the world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert, to the state-of the-art performing arts center located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

"The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is happy to host this fun musical event," says General Manager William Haggett. "And we want to give special thanks to all of our patrons for patiently waiting while we worked tirelessly toward a safe return."

February 23 at 7:30 pm (Tuesday)

ABBA MANIA

ABBA MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish 'Supergroup' to their millions of fans, old and new. ABBA MANIA has previously grossed over $1 million at the box office in Sydney, Australia, and has ventured to France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia and South Korea as well as touring both the UK and USA extensively.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly 10 years and enjoyed nine UK "number ONE" hits. At their height, they became Sweden's highest export earners, amazingly, outselling Volvo cars. Sadly, in the early eighties, they decided to go their separate ways, but their music lives on. ABBA Gold was continuously in the Album Charts throughout the 1990s and is one of the biggest selling albums ever.



ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA MANIA gives the audience exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. ABBA MANIA is not only for lifelong, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live. Hits include Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes it All, Super Trouper, Fernando, Take A Chance On Me, and many more that have filled dance floors worldwide.

Tickets start at $24

How to Get Tickets:

Coral Springs members can now purchase tickets to ABBA MANIA by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

Health & Safety Protocols

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coral Center for the Arts has instituted strict health and safety protocols, including:

+ Social Distancing

+ Temperature Checks

+ Wearing a Mask

+ Proper Hygiene (i.e., washing hands)

"We have taken enhanced health and safety measures - for both our patrons and our team members," adds Haggett. "Please follow all posted instructions while visiting the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. This includes wearing masks at all times, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and other critical precautions. Together, we can keep each other healthy and safe."

Note: There exists an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present. This is an extremely contagious virus that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, patrons are voluntarily assuming all risks related to potential exposure to COVID-19.

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community, offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway, to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at www.TheCenterCS.com.