Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present NEWSBOYS: Stand Together Tour, October 13

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced a performance by America's favorite Christian Rock Band.

October 13 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

NEWSBOYS

Stand Together Tour

With Special Guests

COCHREN & CO / ADM AGEE / Jeremy Rosado

Newsboys are one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million units across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades, including 1 RIAA Platinum certification and 8 Gold certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards. With signature songs like We Believe, Born Again, and the unstoppable mega-hit God's Not Dead - which birthed a film franchise of the same name.

Newsboys have continued to collect career-defining accolades at full speed ahead. For over three decades, the band has toured extensively throughout the world to present their unparalleled high-energy shows, from their formation in Australia to their current residence in the United States, and everywhere in between. This year, members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein, and Jody Davis return to the marketplace with Magnetic, an up-tempo pop song about the consistent love of God.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 12, at 10 am by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).