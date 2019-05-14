Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY!

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced an all-new holiday treat for the whole family coming to the Center next November. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

November 22 at 6 pm (Friday)

Disney Junior Holiday Party!

On Tour

The all-new Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour Presented by Pull-Ups is an extension of the popular Pollstar-nominated Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour. The 40-date interactive show features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina and Bingo and Rolly from Puppy Dog Pals performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as Jingle Bells and Deck The Halls. The show also includes a special appearance by characters from Disney Junior's upcoming animated series, T.O.T.S. and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus.

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour wrapped a banner inaugural run, with 140 shows across the country. Bringing to life beloved characters from the #1 preschool television network's hit series, The New York Times calls Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour a "show that will entertain little ones... weaving heroes and heroines from different television series into a seamless ensemble."

Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour is written by Amy Tinkham, directed and choreographed by Scotty Nguyen, produced by Red Light Management's Jonathan Shank, and represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Shore Fire Media.

Tickets start at $42.27

Tickets go on public sale this Friday, May 17, at 10 am by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You