Coral Springs Center For The Arts Invites Kids & Teens To Enroll In NEXT STOP BROADWAY Summer Camp

South Florida's premier training center for young adults is back with Summer Camp 2022. The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is offering a fun, theatrical-based learning experience for children and teens culminating in four major musical productions.

At Next Stop Broadway, children will be split into age-appropriate "Pods" and remain safely in their classrooms while instructors rotate bringing fun activities designed just for them in singing, dancing, acting, performing and more. Each culminates in a fully designed production, in which EVERY camper participates.

Online registration is open now at www.TheCenterCS.com/NSB. Only $99 down to reserve a spot. Space is limited and will sell out quickly.

The Next Stop Broadway Summer Camp will offer two separate programs (Youth Camp and Teen Theatre Project) at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065):

Youth Camp (Ages 7-13)

Limited to 175 campers per session, the young participants will stay safely separated into age-appropriate Pods throughout their camp experience participating in fun and exciting curriculum designed and facilitated by their Pod's Instructors. They will be visited daily by the Production team, learning their group scenes, songs, and dances. The Activities Director also visits bringing camper's tasks for Spirit Rallies, Dress Up Days, Talent Shows, etc. The camper's day is jampacked and extremely active while learning and participating in every class. Pods also safely rotate to the theater and lunch area.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am to 4 pm. Arrival and dismissal times vary by Pod.

Extended Care Available: 8 am to 9 am, 4 pm to 6 pm

Tuition: $870 per session / $99 down by May 7 to reserve spot

Session 1: Descendants: The Musical (June 13-July 1)

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films.

About the Show: It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos-the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar-are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Show Dates: Thursday, June 30 at 11 am, and Friday, July 1 at 6 pm.

Session 2: The SpongeBob Musical (July 5-22)

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, The SpongeBob Musical was created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by today's biggest music stars.

About the Show: The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Note: No camp on Monday, July 4.

Show Dates: Thursday, July 21 at 11 am, and Friday, July 22 at 6 pm.

Session 3: Disney's Frozen Jr. (July 25-August 12)

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Disney's Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage, featuring all of the memorable sings from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

About the Show: A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.

Show Dates: Thursday, August 11 at 11 am, and Friday, August 12 at 6 pm.

Youth Camp Note: Pods are arranged by camper's age/birth date. Shortly before the start of each session, families will be sent an e-mail stating their camper's pod placement, instructors, and group color.

Teen Theatre Project (Ages 14+)

This is the complete, pre-professional experience for aspiring performers. Set in a safe and encouraging environment where everyone participates in the creation of a fully designed production. Participants will submit a virtual audition prior to the start of the Teen Project so that show preparations can begin on day one. Led by Next Stop Broadway's all-star staff, the Teen Theatre Project is the perfect vehicle for young performers to advance their skills, build confidence, and perform on stage.

Hours:

+ Weeks 1-4: Monday-Thursday, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

+ Week 5: Monday-Friday, 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Tuition: $1,075 per session / $99 down by May 7 to reserve spot

The Addams Family (July 5-August 6)

With book and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, The Addams Family depicts a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.

About the Show: A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family features an original story that is every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family-a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before-keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Note: No camp on Monday, July 4.

A critical component of Next Stop Broadway's safety regulations is following all of the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Children and Family (DCF) guidelines to ensure providing a protected environment for students and staffs. As current mandated:

+ Camp participation is limited to 175 Youth campers in each session and 35 Teen Project students. Youth campers are then separated into age-appropriate Pods of 35 campers each to assure safety and reduce possible exposure to the virus.

+ All Campers and Staff members will wear masks at all times.

+ All Campers and Staff members will have their temperature taken and hands sanitized upon entrance to the facility.

+ All Campers arrive and depart at their own Pod's designated time allowing safety and social distancing to be enforced.

+ All rooms, areas and items are sanitized regularly to assure all CDC safety protocols are in place.

+ There are limited shared items. All campers must bring with them a bag with masks, hand sanitizer, tissues, bottled water, pencils. And all other needed items required for class.

+ To limit exposure only registered students and staff are permitted into classroom area. Parents are requested to limit their time on site and plan to come on campus between 9:40 am and 3:20 pm.