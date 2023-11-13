City Theatre Miami to Present Miami Premiere of Carmen Rivera's LA GRINGA

The play is the longest-running Spanish-language production Off-Broadway, where it has run for more than 25 years.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

City Theatre Miami (@citytheatremia) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) will present the Miami premiere of LA GRINGA, Carmen Rivera’s award-winning play about a young woman’s search for identity. The play is the longest-running Spanish-language production Off-Broadway, where it has run for more than 25 years. City Theatre’s production is a fully bilingual experience, featuring dialogue and captioning in English and Spanish. The production will be performed in the round inside the Arsht Center’s intimate Carnival Studio Theatre.

 

Tickets to LA GRINGA are $55 and $60*. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

 

City Theatre presents an opening night pre-show celebration for LA GRINGA on Friday, December 1. The celebration kicks off at 6 pm with a lively Parranda on the Plaza, featuring Tamboricua Miami, a percussion ensemble showcasing Afro-Puerto Rican music and dance—an homage to the Puerto Rican parranda tradition. This festive gathering features food, drinks, and a lively ambiance to kick off the evening's festivities.

 

After each Friday night performance of LA GRINGA, audiences are invited to join post-show discussions hosted by dramaturg Karina Batchelor. Featured guests, including artists from the production, delve into topics stemming from the play, such as the art and culture of Puerto Rico, issues of identity and intersectionality, and the creative process behind bringing this story to life. These discussions offer audiences a deeper understanding of the play's themes and provide an engaging platform for meaningful conversations.

 

The Arsht Center’s THEATER UP CLOSE series gratefully acknowledges the founding support of Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen.

 

“In Miami, where our community weaves a tapestry of cultures, 'La Gringa' truly strikes a chord,” said City Theatre Executive Director Gladys Ramirez, who is also directing this production. “It's a story that resonates with so many of us, whether we're first-generation Americans or immigrants. This familiar tale comes to life through comedy and elements of magical realism. As a first-generation American born to parents from Peru, much of this personally resonates with me—the quest for identity, the challenges of leaving one's homeland, and the family dynamics with those who remained.”

 

Maria Elena Garcia visits her family in Puerto Rico during the Christmas holidays and plans to connect with her homeland. Although this is her first trip to Puerto Rico, she has an intense love for the island. She even majored in Puerto Rican studies in college. Once Maria is in Puerto Rico, she realizes that Puerto Rico does not welcome her with open arms. The majority of Puerto Ricans on the island consider her an American — a gringa — and Maria considers this a betrayal. If she’s a Puerto Rican in the United States and an American in Puerto Rico, Maria concludes that she is nobody everywhere. Her uncle, Manolo, teaches her that identity isn’t based on superficial and external definitions, but is an essence she has had all along in her heart.

 

LA GRINGA features a dynamic cast led by Miami native Stephanie Vazquez (Maria Elena Garcia) and featuring Armando Acevedo(Victor Burgos), Carlos Orizondo (Manolo Cofresi), Talita Real (Norma Burgos), Mario Silva (Ramon “Monci” Reyes) and Analisa Velez (Iris Burgos).

 

LA GRINGA is directed by City Theatre’s Executive Director Gladys Ramírez. In the theater, she has directed, produced, and engaged with the community through performing arts, while in the museum sector, she curated public programs and educational events. With a focus on site-specific and immersive experiences, Gladys’s practice connects with South Florida's diverse and multicultural community. As a first-generation American born to Peruvian parents, she brings an intimate perspective to this production of Carmen Rivera’s LA GRINGA.

 

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Carmen Rivera holds an MA in Playwriting and Latin American Theatre from New York University. Her OBIE-Award winning play La Gringa, just celebrated its’ 27th year anniversary in repertory at Repertorio Español. It is now the longest running Spanish language play in Off-Broadway history. Carmen co-wrote, with Cándido Tirado, Celia: The Life and Music of Celia Cruz, (HOLA Award 2008, Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting), which played Off-Broadway at New World Stages and toured Florida, Chicago, Tenerife, Canary Islands and the Centro de Bellas Artes (Center for the Fine Arts) in Puerto Rico.

 




