Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for World Premiere Musical TIME STOPS at Kravis Center

Time Stops features original music and musical direction from award-winning composer,Â Brett BolesÂ (Foreverman, Benjamin Button).

Miami News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 24, 2022 Â 
Cast Announced for World Premiere Musical TIME STOPS at Kravis Center

Casting has been announced today for the theatrical debut of TIME STOPS - A World Premiere New Musical. The all-original production comes to West Palm Beach at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on July 15 - 17, 2022.

Featuring an original story by Bonnie Logan (Boca Bound) and led by an award-winning creative team, TIME STOPS - A World Premier Musical is directed by Chad Larabee (Drefus in Rehearsal, Ain't We Got Fun) with original music and musical direction from award-winning composer, Brett Boles (Foreverman, Benjamin Button), and featuring musical supervision from Grammy-nominated, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning Broadway Producer and Music Director, Michael J. Moritz, Jr. (Hadestown, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The cast features actress Maria Goodman as Emma; Armand Lane (Much Ado About Nothing, Silence! The Musical) as Charlie; Evan Fagin (The Last 5 Years) as Ben; Sahid Pabon (Spamalot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Steven; James McClellan (The Elephant Man, Caroline or Change) as Maxwell; and Ashely Wilcox (Boca Bound, Mama Mia) as Gayle. Ensemble members include Kirsten Kaiser and Chase Wolfe.

TIME STOPS - A World Premiere Musical makes its debut at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse July 15 - 17, 2022. Showtimes are Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 at 8 pm. Matinee performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased online at the Official Kravis Center Website kravis.org, or by calling the box office at 561.832.7469. The Box Office hours are Monday through Saturday 12 pm - 5pm.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:


The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving nearly 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.





Related Articles View More Miami Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Matt Daniels to Star as Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  • Cancelled TITANIC to be Remounted in Fall 2022 at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  • Skylight Music Theatre Announces Summer Education Programs for Young Theatre Artists
  • World Premiere of ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! & More Announced for First Stage 2022/23 Season