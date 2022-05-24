Cast Announced for World Premiere Musical TIME STOPS at Kravis Center

Casting has been announced today for the theatrical debut of TIME STOPS - A World Premiere New Musical. The all-original production comes to West Palm Beach at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on July 15 - 17, 2022.

Featuring an original story by Bonnie Logan (Boca Bound) and led by an award-winning creative team, TIME STOPS - A World Premier Musical is directed by Chad Larabee (Drefus in Rehearsal, Ain't We Got Fun) with original music and musical direction from award-winning composer, Brett Boles (Foreverman, Benjamin Button), and featuring musical supervision from Grammy-nominated, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning Broadway Producer and Music Director, Michael J. Moritz, Jr. (Hadestown, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The cast features actress Maria Goodman as Emma; Armand Lane (Much Ado About Nothing, Silence! The Musical) as Charlie; Evan Fagin (The Last 5 Years) as Ben; Sahid Pabon (Spamalot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Steven; James McClellan (The Elephant Man, Caroline or Change) as Maxwell; and Ashely Wilcox (Boca Bound, Mama Mia) as Gayle. Ensemble members include Kirsten Kaiser and Chase Wolfe.

TIME STOPS - A World Premiere Musical makes its debut at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse July 15 - 17, 2022. Showtimes are Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 at 8 pm. Matinee performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased online at the Official Kravis Center Website kravis.org, or by calling the box office at 561.832.7469. The Box Office hours are Monday through Saturday 12 pm - 5pm.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:



The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving nearly 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.