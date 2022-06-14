Carbonell Awards Announces Winners Of The 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Jeff Kiltie, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced the three young winners of the 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. The selection of recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to the theater, with one winner from each of the three area counties.

"The Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who have achieved a minimum 2.5 GPA and are intending to enroll in college to pursue a degree in theater or journalism. Each of the three winners will receive $2,000 when they have enrolled in college," said Javier Siut, a member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, who co-chairs the Carbonell's Scholarship Committee along with longtime Carbonell Judge Nancy Cohen.

Kaja Andric - Palm Beach County

A senior Communications major at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Kaja Andric enjoys reading and writing-particularly journalism, which she will study at New York University in the fall. Her writing has been awarded the National Gold Medal in Journalism from the Scholastic Awards, and First Place Story of the Year from the National Scholastic Press Association. Andric says she is "beyond excited to have received this scholarship. As I am studying Journalism at New York University in the fall, this scholarship will go a long way towards funding my academic ambitions of becoming a reporter and writer."

Emily Taylor Kaufman - Broward County

Hailing from Cooper City, Emily Taylor Kaufman has been performing around South Florida since she was 6 years old. In addition to appearing in more than 30 musical productions, she is a lead vocalist for a capella group ACAPOP! Kids, which launched globally on all digital platforms. She is a featured National Anthem singer for the Miami Heat, Florida Marlins, and David Beckham's new soccer team, and performed with singers Phil Collins and Lou Gramm. Kaufman will be attending Rider University in New Jersey, aiming for a BFA in Musical Theatre with a minor in Arts Management. "I'm so honored and grateful to win the Carbonell scholarship that will help me with college finances during freshman year. I hope to make you proud as I endeavor to reach my Broadway dreams," she says.

Antony Ojeda - Miami-Dade County

Moving away from Russia at a young age, Antony Ojeda is used to change. An actor, playwright, and director, he spent two years at Miami Arts Charter and will enroll in the University of Central Florida's BFA Acting program, where he plans to double major in both acting and writing. Ojeda says he is "glad to receive the Carbonell Scholarship (because it) gives me the push I need to keep pursuing success with the same momentum. The judges made me so comfortable, and I felt as if they were truly trying to understand me and my craft."

The annual Carbonell scholarship is named for Jack Zink (1947-2008) who was a major voice in South Florida entertainment coverage for more than three decades. During his long career, he was employed as entertainment editor, columnist, critic and reporter at each of South Florida's major newspapers-The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald, The Palm Beach Post & Evening Times, and The Fort Lauderdale News. Mr. Zink was the founder and a past president of the Carbonell Awards, a past president of The American Theatre Critics Association, and during his lifetime was a recipient of both the Sun-Sentinel newspaper's highest honor, The Fred Pettijohn Award, given annually to the publication's top reporters, and South Florida's George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

The 45th annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, November 7, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

About The Carbonell Awards

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 20 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting several Special Awards.

Along with New York's Drama Desk and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation's senior regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after Manuel Carbonell, an internationally-renowned sculptor, who designed the original solid bronze and marble award in 1976, the signature trophy that is given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over the last 45 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.