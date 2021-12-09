CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben Opens Season With WASHINGTON TO WARHOL, January 10

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today announced the launch next month of the 17th annual season of one of its most popular series, but with a new name, new focus, and new location: The New CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben, January - April 2022.

"After a year of all-virtual conversations, the Cultural Council is proud to be presenting four all-live events featuring some of the most exciting personalities at our beautiful new venue, The Ben, in the rooftop Blue Heron Ballroom overlooking the waterfront in West Palm Beach," says Lawrence.

The Ben is located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in West Palm Beach. Free valet parking will be provided for each of the CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversations, running from 5 to 7 pm.

January 10

WASHINGTON TO WARHOL

A Revealing Conversation with

Bonnie Lautenberg, an esteemed photographer, writer, philanthropist and businesswoman. She is the widow of former U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg (Dem., NJ), who got to know many of the nation's leaders from Clinton to Biden. Her portrait series How They Changed Our Lives: Senators as Working People is in the Library of Congress archives, and her work is featured in the Eli Broad Collection and the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History. She is currently co-producing a musical based on the life of pop icon Andy Warhol, along with music manager Steve Leber, director Trevor Nunn, and writer/composer Rupert Holmes.

Moderator: Carol Rose, Editor of The Palm Beach Daily News

The three subsequent CULTURE & COCKTAILS in 2022 will be:

February 7

FOODIES

A Tasty Conversation with

+ Chef Lindsay Autry, co-partner and founder of The Regional Kitchen & Public House in West Palm Beach.

+ Chef Pushkar Marathe, Executive Chef at Stage Kitchen & Bar in Palm Beach Gardens.

+ Chef Lisabet "LB" Summa, Executive Chef at Elisabetta's Ristorante in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach.

Moderator: Libby Volgyes, Award-winning Food & Restaurant Photographer

March 7

BADGLEY MISCHKA

A Stylish Conversation with

Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who have been hailed by Vogue as one of the "Top 10 American Designers" and as the fashion darlings of the Hollywood set.

Moderator: Roe Green, Arts Patron, Activist and CEO of The Roe Green Foundation

April 11

FINALE

A Musical Conversation with

+ Deborah Silver, #1 Billboard jazz vocalist, whose best-selling albums include Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards and Pure Silver.

+ Dennis Lambert, the 12-time GRAMMY nominated songwriter who has helmed hit records for legendary recording artists.

Moderator: Copeland Davis, Emmy-Nominated Pianist, Tonight Show Performer Inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2014

Note: Admission to each of this season's CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben is $75 per person in advance; $85 at the door, $125 for VIP Seating, and FREE for Supporter, Contributor, Patron and Business Arts Partner level members of the Cultural Council. RSVP to Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330 (or visit www.palmbeachculture.com/cocktails).

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage, and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.

For more information, including a comprehensive calendar of cultural events in Palm Beach County, please visit www.palmbeachculture.com.