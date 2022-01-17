CHOIR OF MAN Comes to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

Coming to Miami from London's West End, The Choir of Man is the runaway hit of the international theater scene featuring a multi-talented cast serving up 90 minutes of unadulterated entertainment - with a real working bar on stage.

The Choir of Man will be performed on the Main Stage of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

From the creative minds of Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Freddie Huddleston, and Ben Norris, this critically acclaimed musical show combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping sing-alongs, world-class tap dance, and poetic meditations on the power of community - all the while providing a riotously enjoyable homage to the "everypub" at the heart of so many communities.

"Imagine the greatest pub gig you've ever been to and multiply it by 10, and you'll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout," touts the show's producers.

With numerous duplicate casts, The Choir of Man has been continuously touring Australia, the United States, and Europe since 2018, playing prestigious venues including the Sydney Opera House and Kennedy Center.

"Now it is our tremendous pleasure to host The Choir of Man here in Miami," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. "Ensuring that there is something for everyone, The Choir of Man is dynamic, jovial, and flowing with fun. It is an uplifting show for all ages."

Tickets for The Choir of Man range from $37.50 to $60 and are available by calling (786) 573-5300 or by visiting SMDCAC.org. VIP tickets are available for $75, which includes table seating and one complimentary beverage.

Appropriate for ages 13 and up. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age. This includes children and infants. Outside food & beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium.