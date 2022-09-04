Broward Center to Present NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in Concert and More Disney-Inspired Events

There will be lots of ways to celebrate Disney+ Day on September 8 including the opportunity to make plans to see Disney-inspired events at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker. There will be a sensory-inclusive performance that creates a welcoming and supporting environment for the neurodiverse community at the Broward Center.

Disney in Concert Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney in Concert Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas will screen the haunting holiday classic with Danny Elfman's score performed live by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra in the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. From the mind of Tim Burton comes the story of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's pumpkin king, who plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role after he accidentally stumbles on Christmastown. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry. The Broward Center in partnership with South Florida Symphony Orchestra presents this event as part of the 2022/2023 Broward Center Dance and Classical Series. This presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts©. All rights reserved. Tickets are $45-$75 with $160 Spirit Club Level tickets and $85 VIP tickets offering premium seating.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza!

The all-new Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! comes to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, November 19 at noon and 4 p.m. Beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes are together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more. With favorite songs from the hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music, Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? This family friendly event is part of The Islands of The Bahamas Imagination Series. Tickets are $25-$65 with $10 lap tickets for children 12 months of age and younger. VIP packages are $157.50 and $175 offering exclusives.

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation comes to Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker on Sunday, February 12 at 2 and 5 p.m. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, this fresh stage adaptation features The Sherman Brothers' classic GRAMMY®-Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne. Deep. In the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to begin with Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger, too). Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller and produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. This event is presented as part of The Islands of The Bahamas Imagination Series. Tickets are $25-$45 with $10 lap tickets for children 12 months of age and younger and $100 VIP tickets that include photos on stage with select characters after the show and other exclusives.

JM Family Enterprises presents the Smart Stage Matinee Series performance of Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation on Monday February 13 at 10 a.m. JM Family Enterprises Smart Stage Matinee performances are curriculum-driven and align with state standards, which are ideal for private, public and parochial school students and home-school networks. Free study guides are available on the Broward Center's website. Tickets are $10 with $3 lap tickets for children 12 months of age and younger.

Disney's Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way. Cameron Macintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins comes to the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Slow Burn Theatre Company production Saturday, March 25-Sunday, April 9. Everyone's favorite, practically-perfect nanny will take audiences on a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins, the musical delighted Broadway audiences during more than 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Get ready to experience an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft that will mesmerize audiences of all ages. The 2022/2023 Slow Burn Theatre Season is presented by American National Bank. Performance times vary. Tickets are $49-$65.

A sensory inclusive performance of Mary Poppins is offered on Saturday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m. Slight adjustments are made to the production including reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. As a plus, a pre-show arts and crafts activity with Young At Art Museum will take place before performances and there will be a post-show meet and greet with the cast. To provide additional comfort for attendees and their families, an area adjacent to the theater is designated as a quiet room with specially trained volunteers to provide audience support. Patrons may bring their own headphones, fidgets and other calming items into the theater or borrow these items at the theater. Ticket buyers will receive an email prior to the performance with a link to a character guide and short video about attending the theater. The Broward Center's sensory-Inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of The Batchelor Foundation, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and The Taft Foundation. Special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support. Tickets are $20 with $5 lap tickets for children 12 months of age and younger.

Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Slow Burn Theatre Company returns with the Tony award-winning Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts from Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 25. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills perfect for the whole family. The 2022/2023 Slow Burn Theatre Season is presented by American National Bank. Performance times vary. Tickets are $49-$65.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, ParkerPlayhouse.com or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker is located in Holiday Park at 707 N.E. Eighth Street in Fort Lauderdale. The Parker is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which provides programming and management of the facility.

The 2022/2023 performance season at the Broward Center and The Parker is supported by the

Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment of the Arts.

About The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 130,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.

About The Parker

The Parker is Fort Lauderdale's iconic, heritage theater presenting concerts, comedy, dance, family fare and more. Beautifully renovated in 2021, The Parker offers audiences enhanced entertainment and hospitality experiences. The neo-classical Lillian S. Wells Hall features outstanding acoustics, unobstructed sightlines, wide rows and continental seating. The grand S. Donald Sussman Lobby, the intimate Haller Club, and the private members' lounge, The Place To Be, provide ample opportunities for audiences to enjoy culture, cocktails and conversation with every visit to the theater. For more information, visit ParkerPlayhouse.com.