Brian Stokes Mitchell to Join Palm Beach Symphony's America's 250 Celebration Concert
The concert will take place at the Kravis Center on Sunday, November 8.
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and Palm Beach Symphony will present a special matinee concert on Sunday, November 8 at 3 p.m. celebrating America's 250th anniversary. Golden Globe winner George Hamilton will serve as host, while Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will appear throughout the concert as narrator and featured vocalist. Under the baton of renowned conductor Gerard Schwarz, Palm Beach Symphony will be joined by members of the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts for a side-by-side performance, creating a memorable celebration of America's history, heritage and the next generation of artistic talent.
The program will include a wide-ranging selection of patriotic, orchestral and theatrical works, with Brian Stokes Mitchell appearing in both acts. The first half will open with music by John Stafford Smith, Valerie Coleman, Leroy Anderson and Charles Ives, culminating with Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait," narrated by Mitchell.
Following intermission, members of the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Orchestra will join Palm Beach Symphony for a side-by-side performance. Mitchell will return to perform "Wheels of a Dream" from "Ragtime" and "The Impossible Dream" from "Man of La Mancha."
The program includes:
Act I
John Stafford Smith
"The Star-Spangled Banner"
Valerie Coleman
"Seven O'Clock Shout"
Leroy Anderson
"Bugler's Holiday"
Charles Ives, arranged by William Schuman
"Variations on 'America'"
Aaron Copland
"Lincoln Portrait"
Brian Stokes Mitchell, narrator
Intermission
Side-by-side performance with the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Orchestra
Act II
John Philip Sousa
"Semper Fidelis"
Morton Gould
"Battle Hymn of the Republic"
Stephen Flaherty
"Wheels of a Dream" from "Ragtime"
Brian Stokes Mitchell
John Williams
Excerpts from "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"
Mitch Leigh
"The Impossible Dream" from "Man of La Mancha"
Brian Stokes Mitchell
John Philip Sousa
"The Stars and Stripes Forever"
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